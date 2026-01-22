403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal 22/01: Strong Bullish Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3565. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3565. Add a stop-loss at 1.3565.
The US will also publish the latest Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) and initial jobless numbers.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair was relatively unchanged at the strong pivot reverse level of the Murrey Math Lines tool at 1.3423. It rose slightly above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level at 1.3386.The pair moved slightly above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and has formed a bullish flag pattern. This pattern is made up of a vertical line and a descending channel. It has also formed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern.Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout, with the next key target being at 1.3565. A move above that level will point to more gains to the Ultimate Resistance at 3670 BTC/USD pair rose for the second consecutive day, moving above the important resistance leve;Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment