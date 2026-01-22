Tesla Forex Signal 22/01: Support Builds At $420 (Video)



I am buying above $430, with a stop at $418.

I am aiming to reach $480. I would be using a smaller size though.

The market for Tesla has been a bit noisy during the trading session on Wednesday, as the $420 level looks as if it is starting to really put a floor into the market.

There has been a global risk-off move in general as of late due to the US Greenland tariff headlines coming out. This continues to be an issue, but not one that lasts very long at this point.

The stock is currently caught between the risk-off macro environment and support from Musk's confirmation that he has not sold shares in three years. This is a bullish sign, as the CEO remains involved

This did see a little bit of a mild bounce to the upside, capped by a headwind in the sense that 1,700 jobs at the Berlin Gigafactory are being cut. Elon Musk is tempering expectations regarding Cybercab and Optimus production rates as they are, in his words, agonizingly slow ramp-up production numbers. The stock is currently caught between the risk-off macro environment and support from Musk's confirmation that he has not sold shares in 3 years.

Potential Buying Opportunities

At this point, I see the 50-day EMA above at $441 as resistance, but I think $420 offers support. If we were to break down below there, the $400 level offers a buying opportunity. This is a market that has been somewhat resilient despite the last couple of days being noisy via the macro headlines.

If we can break above the highs of the last couple of days, then the market for Tesla may perk up. So essentially, if we can jump above $430, at that point, I become very interested, and I anticipate that we start to rise from there.

