Tesla Forex Signal 22/01: Support Builds At $420 (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal:
- I am buying above $430, with a stop at $418. I am aiming to reach $480. I would be using a smaller size though.
- The market for Tesla has been a bit noisy during the trading session on Wednesday, as the $420 level looks as if it is starting to really put a floor into the market. There has been a global risk-off move in general as of late due to the US Greenland tariff headlines coming out. This continues to be an issue, but not one that lasts very long at this point.
