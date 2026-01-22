$19.24 Billion Tire Recycling Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2025-2033 Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The tire recycling market is experiencing significant growth, driven by strict environmental regulations, increasing ELT (end-of-life tire) volumes, and demand for sustainable materials like crumb rubber in construction and automotive sectors, pushing it towards billions in value by 2025-2033.

Chicago, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global tire recycling market was valued at US$ 13.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 19.24 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global automotive industry's relentless growth is serving as a powerful catalyst for the tire recycling market, with the commercial vehicle sector playing a particularly pivotal role. By 2025, commercial vehicle production will have surged to unprecedented levels, exceeding 28 million units manufactured annually across the globe. This remarkable increase in production directly translates into a significant rise in end-of-life tires generated by these heavy-duty vehicles. As commercial fleets expand to meet growing demand in logistics, construction, and transportation, the volume of discarded commercial vehicle tires has similarly escalated, intensifying pressure on recycling infrastructures worldwide.

Commercial vehicles contribute approximately 112 million waste tires each year, a figure that underscores the growing scale of materials entering the tire recycling stream. Unlike passenger car tires, commercial vehicle tires are larger, heavier, and designed for extended durability, typically lasting between 50,000 and 75,000 miles before replacement is necessary. This longevity means that the tire recycling industry is now consistently handling an influx of high-quality, substantial tires. The sheer size and material density of these tires present both challenges and opportunities for recyclers, who can capitalize on the significant volume of recoverable rubber, steel, and textile components.

Government Regulations and Consumer Demand Drive Tire Recycling Momentum

The tire recycling market is gaining significant momentum, propelled by the dual forces of stricter government regulations and a growing consumer emphasis on sustainability. Governments worldwide are implementing more rigorous policies to manage tire waste, targeting not just automotive tires but also specialized categories such as aircraft tires and off-the-road (OTR) tires. These regulations mandate responsible disposal and recycling practices, pushing businesses to adopt environmentally sound solutions. At the same time, consumers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly products and practices, which adds pressure on manufacturers and recyclers to deliver sustainable outcomes.

To meet these evolving requirements, companies are investing heavily in innovative recycling technologies that enhance efficiency and output quality. Advanced shredding systems enable the precise breakdown of various tire types, facilitating easier separation and processing of materials. Meanwhile, pyrolysis technology is gaining traction as a sustainable method for converting tires into valuable byproducts like recovered carbon black and pyrolysis oils. Industry leaders such as VTTI and Enviro have made substantial investments in large-scale tire recycling plants, aiming to produce high-quality sustainable raw materials.

The tire recycling industry's shift toward sustainability is also contributing to broader circular economy goals. By recovering valuable materials such as carbon black and oils from discarded tires, recyclers are reducing dependence on virgin resources and lowering environmental impact. These recycled raw materials find use in manufacturing new tires, plastics, and other industrial products, closing the loop on material use.

Pyrolysis Technologies Transform Tire Recycling Value Recovery

The tire recycling market is undergoing a transformative shift with the increasing adoption of advanced pyrolysis technologies. These cutting-edge systems are revolutionizing how end-of-life tires are processed, enabling more efficient and effective recovery of valuable materials. By converting waste tires into reusable byproducts, pyrolysis not only addresses environmental concerns related to tire disposal but also creates new economic opportunities through resource recovery and circular economy integration.

As of 2025, pyrolysis facilities have made significant strides in processing efficiency, with the latest technologies capable of handling up to 30 tons of tires per day. This represents a 50% increase in capacity compared to 2020, reflecting ongoing innovations in reactor design, automation, and thermal management. These improvements have allowed recycling operators to scale up operations, reduce processing times, and optimize throughput, making pyrolysis a more attractive and viable solution for managing the growing volume of discarded tires worldwide.

One of the most valuable outputs of advanced pyrolysis is pyrolysis oil, which has seen substantial quality enhancements. The oil produced by modern systems boasts a calorific value ranging between 41 and 44 megajoules per kilogram (MJ/kg), placing it on par with conventional diesel fuel. This high energy content means pyrolysis oil can serve as a sustainable alternative fuel source, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting cleaner energy initiatives.

Crumb Rubber: A Cornerstone of the Tire Recycling Market

Crumb rubber continues to hold a commanding position in the tire recycling market, capturing over 30% of the market share as of 2025. Its widespread appeal stems from its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and significant environmental benefits. By repurposing end-of-life tires into crumb rubber, the industry not only reduces landfill waste but also provides a valuable raw material that supports sustainable development across multiple sectors.

One of the most prominent uses of crumb rubber is in rubberized asphalt, which accounts for approximately 40-45% of the crumb rubber market. This innovative application enhances road construction by improving pavement durability, extending the lifespan of roads, and reducing maintenance costs. Additionally, rubberized asphalt significantly lowers noise pollution, making it an attractive solution for urban infrastructure projects focused on sustainability and community well-being.

Beyond construction, crumb rubber plays a vital role in the sports and recreation sector, representing around 30-35% of total crumb rubber consumption. It is widely used in synthetic turf fields and playground surfaces, where its cushioning properties enhance safety and comfort for athletes and children. The shift toward sustainable materials in recreational spaces is driven by heightened environmental awareness and regulatory encouragement.

Asia Pacific Tire Recycling Market Surges to $3.2 Billion in 2024

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing explosive growth in the tire recycling market, with its value reaching an impressive $3.2 billion in 2024-a notable 12% increase over the previous year. This surge is driven by rising environmental awareness, stringent regulations on waste management, and expanding industrial applications for recycled tire materials. The market's rapid expansion reflects the region's commitment to sustainable practices and circular economy principles, positioning Asia Pacific as a global leader in tire recycling.

China stands at the forefront of this growth, recycling over 330 million tires annually, the highest volume in the region. This achievement is supported by robust government policies encouraging recycling, combined with increasing industrial demand for recycled materials. India follows closely behind, recycling approximately 120 million tires each year. Both countries are rapidly developing their recycling infrastructure to manage the vast quantities of end-of-life tires generated by their large automotive markets, transforming waste into valuable raw materials for various industries.

Japan distinguishes itself through exceptional recycling efficiency, achieving a 95% tire recycling rate. This success is attributed to the country's deployment of advanced sorting and processing technologies that maximize material recovery and minimize waste. Japan's sophisticated approach ensures that nearly all components of a discarded tire are effectively reclaimed, setting a benchmark for recycling standards and inspiring innovation across the region.

