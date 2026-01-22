Ultrasound Devices Market 2025-2033: Growth Outlook By Technology, Display Type, Portability, Application, End User And Refion Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global ultrasound devices market is poised for robust growth in the coming years, fueled by a blend of technological innovation, evolving healthcare needs, and shifting diagnostic preferences. Advances such as AI integration, enhanced imaging resolution, and portable device development are broadening ultrasound applications, making it a preferred choice for clinicians worldwide.

Chicago, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the ultrasound devices market was valued at US$ 9.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 14.18 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and liver diseases is one of the primary factors propelling growth in the ultrasound devices market. These diseases often require frequent and ongoing diagnostic imaging for effective monitoring and treatment adjustments. The World Health Organization's 2024 Global Burden of Disease Report underscores the urgency of this trend, highlighting that cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) alone affect approximately 20.5 million people annually.

Traditional imaging methods like MRI and CT scans, while highly detailed, come with significant drawbacks that limit their suitability for routine or frequent use. These modalities often involve exposure to ionizing radiation, lengthy scheduling delays, and high costs, which can be barriers for many patients and healthcare systems. In contrast, ultrasound offers a safer and more efficient alternative, providing real-time imaging without radiation exposure. Its portability and lower cost make it particularly well-suited for repeated use in disease monitoring, enabling healthcare providers to deliver timely diagnoses and intervene earlier in the disease progression.

AI Revolutionizes Diagnostic Workflows in Emergency Care

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally transforming diagnostic workflows, ushering in a new era of speed and accuracy within healthcare settings. A landmark 2024 study published in JAMA Network Open highlights this shift, revealing that AI-powered triage systems have reduced interpretation times by an impressive 40% in emergency departments.

This AI-driven transformation is especially pronounced in point-of-care ultrasound applications. Handheld devices, such as GE Healthcare's Vscan Air, are now equipped with AI algorithms that bring specialist-level diagnostic capabilities directly to primary care settings. This advancement is a game-changer in the face of global radiologist shortages, allowing frontline healthcare providers to perform complex imaging assessments without the need for immediate specialist intervention.

Ultrasound Gains Ground in Precision Procedures

Ultrasound technology is increasingly becoming indispensable in a range of precision medical procedures, including needle-guided biopsies, regional anesthesia, and musculoskeletal injections. This growing procedural relevance is reshaping clinical workflows by providing real-time imaging that enhances accuracy and patient safety. Particularly noteworthy are fusion platforms that integrate live ultrasound imaging with advanced modalities such as CT, MRI, or PET scans.

The steady expansion of healthcare facilities worldwide is reinforcing the installed base of ultrasound devices and fueling ongoing demand. In India, for example, there were 5,200 NABL-accredited laboratories as of February 2024, with radiology units comprising 44% of this total. This substantial infrastructure growth reflects increasing investment in diagnostic capabilities, which in turn sustains the need for both premium and mid-range ultrasound consoles.

New facility openings are also contributing to market momentum, particularly in high-density urban areas where healthcare demand is intense. A prime example is the ColumbiaDoctors/NY-Presbyterian site in Manhattan, which launched in January 2025 to serve the surrounding metropolitan population. These new centers not only expand access to advanced diagnostic services but also drive the acquisition of state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment.

Cart-Based Systems: The Backbone of ER and ICU Ultrasound

Cart-based ultrasound systems continue to hold a dominant position in critical care settings, commanding a substantial 57.31% share of the ultrasound devices market. These robust and feature-rich machines remain indispensable staples in emergency rooms (ERs) and intensive care units (ICUs), where reliability and advanced imaging capabilities are paramount. A striking example of their impact is Philips' Lumify system, enhanced with Reacts® tele-guidance technology.

While cart-based devices dominate traditional hospital environments, handheld ultrasound adoption is rapidly rising, particularly among emergency medical services (EMS). Butterfly Network's iQ3, a portable and versatile device, saw a remarkable 73% increase in shipments in 2024, driven largely by its growing use in pre-hospital settings. For instance, paramedics in New York City have leveraged the iQ3 to detect pneumothorax on-scene, resulting in a 22% reduction in patient time spent at emergency sites.

In ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), cart-based ultrasound systems maintain dominance due to their superior imaging precision and versatility, especially for vascular access and pre-operative assessments. The Asklepios hospital chain in Germany stands out for its successful implementation of Siemens' ACUSON Freestyle system, which significantly reduced pre-operative cancellations by 31%.

Asia Pacific Emerges as a Powerhouse in Ultrasound Device Market

The Asia Pacific region commands a significant 29.65% share of the global ultrasound devices market, driven by multiple converging factors, including rapidly aging populations, ambitious government-led healthcare digitization efforts, and a surge in the adoption of portable ultrasound technology. This region's growth is particularly notable due to its diverse demographics and healthcare challenges, which have created a fertile environment for innovative ultrasound solutions that improve accessibility and diagnostic accuracy across both urban and rural settings.

China and India stand out as the leading contributors to this regional expansion. China alone accounts for 40% of the Asia Pacific's growth, largely propelled by the“Healthy China 2030” initiative. This comprehensive health policy mandates the installation of ultrasound equipment in 90% of primary care centers by 2025, aiming to decentralize healthcare and enhance early diagnostic capabilities nationwide. Meanwhile, India's government-backed Ayushman Bharat scheme has already deployed 25,000 portable ultrasound units across rural clinics since 2022.

Indonesia exemplifies how strategic telehealth collaborations are expanding ultrasound access in challenging geographies. Partnerships like the one between Halodoc and GE HealthCare facilitate ultrasound-guided triage for approximately 18 million residents scattered across remote islands. These efforts harness telemedicine platforms to connect local clinics with specialists, enabling timely diagnosis and treatment despite geographical barriers.

Top Players in the Global Ultrasound Devices Market



Canon Medical Systems Corporation

FUJIFILM OneSite, Inc.

GE Healthcare

B. Braun

Hologic Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthier AG

Analogic Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Terason

Esaote SpA Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Technology



Diagnostic Ultrasound Therapeutic Ultrasound

By Display Type



Color Ultrasound Devices Black and White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices

By Portability



Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices Point-of-care Ultrasound Devices

By Application



Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Gynecology

Vascular

Urology Others

By End User



Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Maternity Centers Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

For more information about this report visit:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Astute AnalyticaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)For Sales Enquiries:Website:Follow us on:

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries:... Website: