Azerbaijan Boosts Oil And Petroleum Exports To Romania By Nearly 50% In 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1.122 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Romania, with a total value of $598.5 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
