Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Boosts Oil And Petroleum Exports To Romania By Nearly 50% In 2025

2026-01-22 08:07:57

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported 1.122 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Romania, with a total value of $598.5 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

