Preserved Fresh Flowers Market Outlook 2026-2032: Boutique Florists, Event Planners, And Distribution Innovators Compete In The Booming Preserved Flower Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$242.53 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$333.34 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Flower Species
8.1. Carnations
8.2. Chrysanthemum
8.3. Lily
8.4. Orchid
8.5. Rose
8.6. Tulip
9. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Packaging
9.1. Bouquet
9.2. Box Arrangement
9.3. Vase Arrangement
10. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Preservation Method
10.1. Air Drying
10.2. Freeze-Drying
10.3. Glycerin-Based Preservation
10.4. Silica Gel Drying
11. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Form Factor
11.1. Loose Flowers
11.2. Pre-Arranged Designs
11.3. DIY Kits
11.4. Accessories & Wearables
11.4.1. Boutonnieres
11.4.2. Hair Accessories
11.4.3. Corsages
11.5. Home Decor Objects
11.5.1. Wreaths
11.5.2. Garlands
11.5.3. Flower Domes
12. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Application
12.1. Gifting & Personal Use
12.2. Home & Interior Decoration
12.3. Hospitality & Retail Displays
12.4. Weddings & Events
13. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by End User
13.1. Event Planners
13.2. Hotels & Restaurants
13.3. Individuals/Consumers
13.4. Retailers & Florists
14. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Distribution Channel
14.1. Online Retail
14.1.1. Brand Websites
14.1.2. E-Commerce Platforms
14.2. Offline Retail
14.2.1. Specialty Flower Stores
14.2.2. Home Decor Stores
15. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Region
15.1. Americas
15.1.1. North America
15.1.2. Latin America
15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
15.2.1. Europe
15.2.2. Middle East
15.2.3. Africa
15.3. Asia-Pacific
16. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Group
16.1. ASEAN
16.2. GCC
16.3. European Union
16.4. BRICS
16.5. G7
16.6. NATO
17. Preserved Fresh Flower Market, by Country
17.1. United States
17.2. Canada
17.3. Mexico
17.4. Brazil
17.5. United Kingdom
17.6. Germany
17.7. France
17.8. Russia
17.9. Italy
17.10. Spain
17.11. China
17.12. India
17.13. Japan
17.14. Australia
17.15. South Korea
18. United States Preserved Fresh Flower Market
19. China Preserved Fresh Flower Market
20. Competitive Landscape
20.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
20.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
20.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
20.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
20.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
20.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
20.5. Alethea Flowers
20.6. Beijing Sweetie-Gifts Co., Ltd.
20.7. Bloomsfully
20.8. Blutenpracht Frischblumen GmbH
20.9. C'lovercraft Workshop
20.10. Endura International, Inc.
20.11. Ltd.
20.12. Forest Home, Inc.
20.13. Hua
20.14. ILUBA
20.15. Infiniblooms Ltd.
20.16. Innovaflora Group
20.17. Lamboo Dried & Deco
20.18. LavieFlo Sdn. Bhd.
20.19. LYO FLORALS
20.20. Magic Flower Company
20.21. Native Apothecary
20.22. Ohchi Nursery Ltd.
20.23. RoseAmor by Emihana
20.24. The Million Roses
20.25. The Rose Maven
20.26. TSM Preserved Flower Co., Ltd.
20.27. Venus et Fleur, LLC
20.28. VERDISSIMO FOREVER YOUNG SAU
20.29. Vermont Flowers EPZ Ltd.
20.30. Yunnan Funcy Trade Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Preserved Fresh Flower Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment