Ground Staff Arrested For Harassing Korean Woman During Unauthorized Frisking Legal Action Underway

Dhaka: An airline ground-handling staff member was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after a South Korean passenger accused him of sexual harassment during an unauthorized frisking procedure in the international departure area of Terminal 2 earlier this week.

The victim, a 32-year-old businesswoman, had arrived in India on a tourist visa in November and was returning to South Korea when the incident occurred inside the airport's secure zone.

According to her complaint filed with local police, after the passenger had cleared Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) frisking and immigration checks, the accused approached her at around 10:45, examined her boarding pass, and claimed there was an issue with her checked baggage.

He allegedly said rechecking the baggage would take time and asked her to follow him for a“manual frisking,” during which he is accused of touching her chest and private parts, and when she objected, he hugged her and then asked her to leave.

Airport officials, upon identifying the staff, said he was not authorized to conduct physical checks and was immediately detained after the complaint, with authorities reiterating that only CISF or designated female staff may perform frisking.

Police said CCTV footage corroborated the woman's account, and a case of sexual harassment was registered against the staff, who was arrested and later remanded to judicial custody at the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

Ground handler AISATS said the employee was terminated immediately and handed over to law enforcement, expressing deep regret for the distress caused to the passenger and confirming full cooperation with authorities while a comprehensive internal inquiry is underway.

Airport authorities said the incident has prompted a review of access controls and passenger-handling protocols, underscoring the need for vigilance in secure areas, as officials emphasized zero tolerance for misconduct and urged travelers to report suspicious behavior promptly.

