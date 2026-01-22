Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kevin Kristian

Kevin Kristian


2026-01-22 06:08:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  PhD student in Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Saya merupakan peneliti di bidang gerontologi, spesifik pada pendamping orang dengan demensia (ODD). Fokus riset yang akan dikembangkan yakni pada area pengembangan pelatihan yang sesuai kebutuhan para pendamping.

Experience
  –present PhD student in Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Education
  2020 Queen Mary, University of London, International Primary Health Care

The Conversation

The Conversation

