403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kevin Kristian
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD student in Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Saya merupakan peneliti di bidang gerontologi, spesifik pada pendamping orang dengan demensia (ODD). Fokus riset yang akan dikembangkan yakni pada area pengembangan pelatihan yang sesuai kebutuhan para pendamping.Experience
- –present PhD student in Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
- 2020 Queen Mary, University of London, International Primary Health Care
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment