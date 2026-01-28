Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Prices Leaked: Check Display, Battery, And Features

Delhi:Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro series smartphones in India. The official launch of the Note 15 Pro Plus and Note 15 Pro will take place on January 29. These new phones will join the Redmi Note 15 standard model. The Indian prices of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus have been leaked online before the launch. Here's everything we know so far about the features and leaked prices of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Note 15 Pro phones.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series: Expected Prices

The Redmi Note 15 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to be priced at ₹30,999, and the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at ₹32,999. Reports suggest that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could start at ₹38,999. The 12GB, 256GB variant could cost up to ₹40,999, and the 12GB, 512GB variant could be priced around ₹44,999.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus is expected to come with a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It might have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is likely to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is said to have an Adreno 810 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus will have a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Another exciting feature is that the Redmi Pro Plus variant will have a 200MP primary sensor from Samsung with optical image stabilization. In addition, it will have an ultra-wide lens as a supporting lens. There are hints of a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Reports suggest the phone will have IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications to ensure it is water and dust resistant.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is expected to feature a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED panel, similar to the Pro Plus model. Reports suggest it might get MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and a Mali GPU. In terms of battery, it is expected to have a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging. As for the camera, the Redmi Note 15 Pro might get a 200MP primary lens and an ultra-wide lens. There might be a 20MP front camera for selfies. The Redmi Note 15 Pro phone is also reported to have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.