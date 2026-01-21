Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia With Drones: Damage Reported, One Person Wounded

2026-01-21 07:07:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary information, one person was injured," Fedorov informed about the consequences of the strike on the city's private housing sector.

In addition, he noted that as a result of the enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia, there was a hit on a parking lot near one of the shopping centers.

Earlier, Fedorov wrote about explosions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read also: Enemies hit industrial facility in Poltava region

As of 21:40 on Wednesday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned on Telegram about the movement of enemy drones toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

As Ukrinform previously reported, during the day on January 21 a Russian drone attacked a vehicle of the State Emergency Service in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia district.

Photo: illustrative, Air Force

MENAFN21012026000193011044ID1110633372



UkrinForm

