EU halts approval of EU’s landmark trade, tariff deal with US
(MENAFN) The European Parliament has suspended approval of a major EU-US trade and tariff agreement, citing what it described as US President Donald Trump’s “continued and escalating threats”, including his plan to claim Greenland.
Bernd Lange, head of the EU legislature’s international trade committee, said: “Given the continued and escalating threats, including tariff threats, against Greenland and Denmark, and their European allies, we have been left with no alternative but to suspend work” on the agreement.
In a separate post on X, Lange stressed: “Our sovereignty and territorial integrity are at stake. Business as usual impossible.”
The deal, signed last July by Trump and the EU Commission, was designed to cap tariffs on most EU exports to the US at 15%, lower than the rate applied to many other US trading partners. In return, the EU agreed to remove tariffs on some American agricultural and industrial imports and to invest $600 billion in the US while purchasing $750 billion in American energy.
While the deal was seen as favoring the US, European lawmakers had been preparing to vote on amendments in the coming days. However, the dispute over Greenland has thrown the agreement’s ratification into uncertainty.
Last week, Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on eight European NATO countries opposing his Greenland ambitions, warning it could rise to 25% if a deal over the island—which already hosts a US military base—is not reached by June.
Denmark has consistently refused to give up control of Greenland, but Trump has promised to seize the island “the easy way” or “the hard way.” Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he described Greenland as “our territory” and demanded that Denmark enter “immediate negotiations” to transfer control to the US.
