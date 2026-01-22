403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Discover Your Perfect January Escape at JA The Resort’s Three Unique Properties in Jebel Ali
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (January 2026): As the New Year unfolds and Dubai’s winter sunshine takes centre stage, JA The Resort in Jebel Ali invites travellers to embrace January with a thoughtfully curated collection of stay offers across its three distinctive properties. Set along the pristine shores of Jebel Ali Beach, JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court each present a unique personality, ensuring a stay to suit every travel style. From active escapes and family-led adventures to wellness-focused retreatsand indulgent resort stays, there has never been a more inviting time to enjoy a truly memorable break.
Image: JA Lake View Hotel
JA Lake View Hotel
Overlooking the lush greens of a nine-hole championship golf course, JA Lake View Hotel is a sleek and contemporary destination designed for experiential living. Home to three outdoor pools, energising leisure activities, and an eclectic collection of dining venues, including Kinara by Vikas Khanna, Republik Gastropub, and Smokin’ Gun at JA Shooting Club, the hotel blends modern design with an active lifestyle, making it ideal for families, friends, and couples alike.
Images of JA Lake View Hotel
UAE Residents Offer
Created especially for UAE residents, this tempting staycation delivers exceptional benefits for families and couples alike. Guests enjoy generous savings on accommodation, complimentary stays and dining for children under 12, daily dining credits, and exclusive discounts on spa treatments, beverages, and sports activities. Thoughtful perks, like early check-in and late check-out, make this an easy, rewarding escape close to home.
When: Available throughout January
Offer Inclusions: 30% savings on stays, kids under 12 stay and dine complimentary, daily breakfast, daily dining credits, savings on beverages, spa treatments, and sports activities, early check-in and late check-out subject to availability
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Valid for UAE residents only, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Stay 7 & Pay 5
Extend your stay and enjoy a longer escape from the ordinary. At JA Lake View Hotel, guests are rewarded with two complimentary nights when staying seven nights or more. Designed for relaxed beachfront breaks or extended family holidays, the package combines flexibility with meaningful savings. Guests further enjoy a mouthwatering daily breakfast, seamless access to a plethora of leisure facilities, and 20% off dining across the resort throughout their stay.
When: Available throughout the winter season
Offer Inclusions: Two complimentary nights on stays of seven nights or more, daily breakfast, 20% savings on dining, access to leisure and sports facilities, and an additional 10% savings for JA Discovery members
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Stay 7 Pay 5 | JA Resorts & Hotels
Stay 3 & Pay 2
Ideal for shorter breaks, take advantage of one complimentary night when booking a minimum three-night stay. A perfect option for spontaneous winter escapes, during your stay, prepare to savour relaxed mornings, resort-wide dining savings, and access to family-friendly activities.
When: Available throughout the winter season
Offer Inclusions: One complimentary night on stays of three nights or more, daily breakfast, 20% savings on dining, leisure and sports access, plus 10% savings for JA Discovery members
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2 | JA Resorts & Hotels
30% Savings Flash Sale for 48 Hours Only
Mark your calendars and don’t miss out because this flash sale will be over before you know it. Available for just 48 hours, this limited-time offer is a rare chance to secure significant savings on a contemporary resort stay. Guests can enjoy stylish rooms, vibrant dining, and full access to the reso’t’s leisure facilities, all at 30% off standard rates. Perfect for decisive planners, this is the opportunity to lock in a winter escape with exceptional value.
When: Booking window from January 16th (48 hours only)
Offer: 30% savings on stays
Terms & Conditions: Limited-time offer, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
JA Lake View Hotel Dubai | Limited Time Offer | Save 30
Choose Your Stay, Your Way
Adding a personalised highlight to every stay, book direct and savour a unique complimentary experience to shape your escape. Choose between unwinding with a spa treatment, getting active with golf, padel, tennis or horse riding, or heading out on the water with kayaking or paddleboarding. With just a two-night minimum stay, it’s an effortless way to turn a great holiday into a memorable one.
When: Valid for stays until the end of May 2026
Offer Inclusions: One complimentary experience per stay (spa treatment, land activity, or water activity), minimum two-night stay required
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability, book-direct only
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Choose Your Stay, Your Way | JA Lake View Hotel
Stay, Play & Dine
Designed for guests who love to balance relaxation with activity, this experience-led package brings together dining, sport, and comfort in one seamless stay. Enjoy daily breakfast, discounted dining across restaurants and bars, and generous savings on golf, shooting, tennis, and padel throughout your visit. With late checkout included, there’s no rush, just more time to play, dine, and unwind.
When: Available throughout January
Offer Inclusions: Daily breakfast, 20% savings on stays and dining for JA Discovery members, 30% savings on golf, shooting range, tennis, and padel, and late checkout until 4pm
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Best 5 Star Hotels in Dubai | Special Offers | JA Lake View Hotel Dubai
Image: JA Beach Hotel
JA Beach Hotel
A beloved beachfront classic rooted in warm hospitality and family-friendly charm, JA Beach Hotel is the original gem of JA The Resort in Jebel Ali Beach. Home to 235 rooms and suites, multiple swimming pools,a truly private beach kids’ facilities, and globally inspired family-friendly dining venues, the hotel delivers a relaxed coastal atmosphere to create a stay that feels effortlessly welcoming along Dub’i’s golden shores.
Images of JA Beach Hotel
UAE Resident Staycation
Create unforgettable family moments at Dubai’s original family-friendly beachfront resort. Set across from Palm Jebel Ali, JA Beach Hotel blends relaxed seaside living with activities for all ag—s—from splash-filled days and ’ids’ adventures to watersports and outdoor dining. A staycation designed for together time, where everything feels easy, familiar and refreshingly different.
When: available until 30 April 2026
Offer inclusions:
•Sign up for JA Discovery and enjoy 30% savings on stays
•Kids under 12 stay and dine complimentary
•Daily complimentary breakfast
•AED 300 daily dining credit to enjoy across JA The Resort's restaurants
•20% savings on beverages and spa treatments
•30% savings on sports activities and the shooting range in Dubai
•Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
Terms & conditions:
Valid Emirates ID is required upon check-in to avail this offer.
Daily food credit is only redeemable during the stay.
Subject to availability.
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
The Little Explorer’s Path
Perfect for curious young adventurers, this experience fills the day with hands-on fun, creativity, and gentle exploration. From splash time and sandcastle building to crafts, games, and family-friendly meals, every moment is thoughtfully planned to keep children engaged while allowing parents to relax. Optional enhancements and surprise activities add an extra layer of excitement, making it a joyful, memory-filled day for the whole family.
When: Available throughout January
Offer: Full-day children’s itinerary including meals, activities, crafts, and games for kids aged–4–10
•Offer Inclusions:
Breakfast at Ibn Majed.
•Late morning splash & sand time at Just Splash or beach zone: castle building, water play, or “build your own fo”t” sand challenges while parents unwind at Sandbar.
•Lunch at Captain’s with family-friendly seating.
•Indoors for calm & creativity: handcrafts, slime making, yoga, in-room colouring or collective games.
•Garden walk or mini golf.
•Dinner at Sette with table activities for young kids.
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: 72-hour advance booking required, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
For more information click here
Play & Pamper
Designed around the natural rhythm of toddlers, this gentle beachfront escape focuses on calm, comfort, and quality family time. Days flow from splash pad play and shaded outdoor fun to nap-friendly downtime, storytime, and cosy bedtime rituals complete with thoughtful keepsakes. With curated Kids Club sessions and relaxed family dining, parents can enjoy peace of mind while little ones feel completely at home.
When: Available throughout January
Offer: Curated daily itinerary for children aged 0–3, family dining, Kids Club sessions, Storytime, and bedtime keepsakes
Offer Inclusions:
•Breakfast at Ibn Majed.
•Splash pad fun and light play at Just Splash and shaded outdoor areas.
•Nap time in the room, toddlers unwind with quiet time, colouring books, or cosy rest while parents relax.
•Lunch at Captain’s Restaurant.
•Booked sessions at Pirates & Mermaids certified Kids Club.
•Storytime led by the Kids Club team.
•Dinner at Sette with toddler-friendly seating.
•Bedtime Box for toddlers, includes plush toy, storybook, and a warm cocoa.
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: 72-hour advance booking required, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
*For more information, click here
City & Island Escape
Blending island serenity with urban sophistication, this immersive two-destination journey begins with barefoot luxury on a private Maldivian island before transitioning seamlessly to a relaxed beachfront stay in Dubai. Guests enjoy seven nights at JA Manafaru with complimentary seaplane transfers and daily dining, followed by two complimentary nights at JA Beach Hotel with breakfast included. Offering the ultimate blend of island serenity and resort comfort, it caters to travellers who want both escape and variety in one unforgettable holiday.
When: Available until December 30th, 2026
Offer: Seven nights at JA Manafaru Resort Maldives, with two complimentary nights at any JA hotel in Dubai, daily breakfast and lunch or dinner in the Maldives, complimentary seaplane transfers, and breakfast during the Dubai stay
Offer Inclusions:
•20% savings on stays for JA Discovery members.
•Stay 7 nights or more at JA Manafaru & enjoy 2 extra nights in Dubai.
•Complimentary seaplane transfers in the Maldives.
•Complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner daily at JA Manafaru.
•Complimentary breakfast during the 2 nights in Dubai.
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Non-refundable, blackout dates apply
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
*For more information, click here
Image: JA Palm Tree Court
JA Palm Tree Court
Surrounded by tropical greenery and the calming sounds of the Arabian Gulf, JA Palm Tree Court is an all-suite sanctuary defined by space, privacy and calm located across from Palm Jebel Ali . Home to 212 expansive suites and elegant beachfront villas, this serene retreat offers a more tranquil pace where personalised service, nature-led surroundings and effortless comfort create the ideal escape for families, couples, and multigenerational travellers seeking a refined stay by the sea.
Images of JA Palm Tree Court
UAE Resident Staycation
Reconnect with what matters at Dubai’s exclusive all-suite beachfront retreat. Nestled across from the tranquil shores of Palm Jebel Ali, JA Palm Tree Court invites UAE residents to slow down with spacious suites, lush gardens and thoughtfully curated family moments. From morning strolls by the sea to equestrian experiences and relaxed dining, ’t’s a refined staycation that feels effortlessly removed from the everyday.
When: available until 30 April 2026
Offer inclusions:
•Sign up for JA Discovery and enjoy 30% savings on stays
•Kids under 12 stay and dine complimentary
•Daily complimentary breakfast
•AED 300 daily dining credit to enjoy across JA The Resort's restaurants
•20% savings on beverages and spa treatments
•30% savings on sports activities and the shooting range
•Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
Terms & conditions:
Valid Emirates ID is required upon check-in to avail this offer.
Daily food credit is only redeemable during the stay.
Image: JA Lake View Hotel
JA Lake View Hotel
Overlooking the lush greens of a nine-hole championship golf course, JA Lake View Hotel is a sleek and contemporary destination designed for experiential living. Home to three outdoor pools, energising leisure activities, and an eclectic collection of dining venues, including Kinara by Vikas Khanna, Republik Gastropub, and Smokin’ Gun at JA Shooting Club, the hotel blends modern design with an active lifestyle, making it ideal for families, friends, and couples alike.
Images of JA Lake View Hotel
UAE Residents Offer
Created especially for UAE residents, this tempting staycation delivers exceptional benefits for families and couples alike. Guests enjoy generous savings on accommodation, complimentary stays and dining for children under 12, daily dining credits, and exclusive discounts on spa treatments, beverages, and sports activities. Thoughtful perks, like early check-in and late check-out, make this an easy, rewarding escape close to home.
When: Available throughout January
Offer Inclusions: 30% savings on stays, kids under 12 stay and dine complimentary, daily breakfast, daily dining credits, savings on beverages, spa treatments, and sports activities, early check-in and late check-out subject to availability
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Valid for UAE residents only, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Stay 7 & Pay 5
Extend your stay and enjoy a longer escape from the ordinary. At JA Lake View Hotel, guests are rewarded with two complimentary nights when staying seven nights or more. Designed for relaxed beachfront breaks or extended family holidays, the package combines flexibility with meaningful savings. Guests further enjoy a mouthwatering daily breakfast, seamless access to a plethora of leisure facilities, and 20% off dining across the resort throughout their stay.
When: Available throughout the winter season
Offer Inclusions: Two complimentary nights on stays of seven nights or more, daily breakfast, 20% savings on dining, access to leisure and sports facilities, and an additional 10% savings for JA Discovery members
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Stay 7 Pay 5 | JA Resorts & Hotels
Stay 3 & Pay 2
Ideal for shorter breaks, take advantage of one complimentary night when booking a minimum three-night stay. A perfect option for spontaneous winter escapes, during your stay, prepare to savour relaxed mornings, resort-wide dining savings, and access to family-friendly activities.
When: Available throughout the winter season
Offer Inclusions: One complimentary night on stays of three nights or more, daily breakfast, 20% savings on dining, leisure and sports access, plus 10% savings for JA Discovery members
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Stay 3 Nights, Pay for 2 | JA Resorts & Hotels
30% Savings Flash Sale for 48 Hours Only
Mark your calendars and don’t miss out because this flash sale will be over before you know it. Available for just 48 hours, this limited-time offer is a rare chance to secure significant savings on a contemporary resort stay. Guests can enjoy stylish rooms, vibrant dining, and full access to the reso’t’s leisure facilities, all at 30% off standard rates. Perfect for decisive planners, this is the opportunity to lock in a winter escape with exceptional value.
When: Booking window from January 16th (48 hours only)
Offer: 30% savings on stays
Terms & Conditions: Limited-time offer, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
JA Lake View Hotel Dubai | Limited Time Offer | Save 30
Choose Your Stay, Your Way
Adding a personalised highlight to every stay, book direct and savour a unique complimentary experience to shape your escape. Choose between unwinding with a spa treatment, getting active with golf, padel, tennis or horse riding, or heading out on the water with kayaking or paddleboarding. With just a two-night minimum stay, it’s an effortless way to turn a great holiday into a memorable one.
When: Valid for stays until the end of May 2026
Offer Inclusions: One complimentary experience per stay (spa treatment, land activity, or water activity), minimum two-night stay required
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability, book-direct only
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Choose Your Stay, Your Way | JA Lake View Hotel
Stay, Play & Dine
Designed for guests who love to balance relaxation with activity, this experience-led package brings together dining, sport, and comfort in one seamless stay. Enjoy daily breakfast, discounted dining across restaurants and bars, and generous savings on golf, shooting, tennis, and padel throughout your visit. With late checkout included, there’s no rush, just more time to play, dine, and unwind.
When: Available throughout January
Offer Inclusions: Daily breakfast, 20% savings on stays and dining for JA Discovery members, 30% savings on golf, shooting range, tennis, and padel, and late checkout until 4pm
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
Best 5 Star Hotels in Dubai | Special Offers | JA Lake View Hotel Dubai
Image: JA Beach Hotel
JA Beach Hotel
A beloved beachfront classic rooted in warm hospitality and family-friendly charm, JA Beach Hotel is the original gem of JA The Resort in Jebel Ali Beach. Home to 235 rooms and suites, multiple swimming pools,a truly private beach kids’ facilities, and globally inspired family-friendly dining venues, the hotel delivers a relaxed coastal atmosphere to create a stay that feels effortlessly welcoming along Dub’i’s golden shores.
Images of JA Beach Hotel
UAE Resident Staycation
Create unforgettable family moments at Dubai’s original family-friendly beachfront resort. Set across from Palm Jebel Ali, JA Beach Hotel blends relaxed seaside living with activities for all ag—s—from splash-filled days and ’ids’ adventures to watersports and outdoor dining. A staycation designed for together time, where everything feels easy, familiar and refreshingly different.
When: available until 30 April 2026
Offer inclusions:
•Sign up for JA Discovery and enjoy 30% savings on stays
•Kids under 12 stay and dine complimentary
•Daily complimentary breakfast
•AED 300 daily dining credit to enjoy across JA The Resort's restaurants
•20% savings on beverages and spa treatments
•30% savings on sports activities and the shooting range in Dubai
•Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
Terms & conditions:
Valid Emirates ID is required upon check-in to avail this offer.
Daily food credit is only redeemable during the stay.
Subject to availability.
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
The Little Explorer’s Path
Perfect for curious young adventurers, this experience fills the day with hands-on fun, creativity, and gentle exploration. From splash time and sandcastle building to crafts, games, and family-friendly meals, every moment is thoughtfully planned to keep children engaged while allowing parents to relax. Optional enhancements and surprise activities add an extra layer of excitement, making it a joyful, memory-filled day for the whole family.
When: Available throughout January
Offer: Full-day children’s itinerary including meals, activities, crafts, and games for kids aged–4–10
•Offer Inclusions:
Breakfast at Ibn Majed.
•Late morning splash & sand time at Just Splash or beach zone: castle building, water play, or “build your own fo”t” sand challenges while parents unwind at Sandbar.
•Lunch at Captain’s with family-friendly seating.
•Indoors for calm & creativity: handcrafts, slime making, yoga, in-room colouring or collective games.
•Garden walk or mini golf.
•Dinner at Sette with table activities for young kids.
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: 72-hour advance booking required, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
For more information click here
Play & Pamper
Designed around the natural rhythm of toddlers, this gentle beachfront escape focuses on calm, comfort, and quality family time. Days flow from splash pad play and shaded outdoor fun to nap-friendly downtime, storytime, and cosy bedtime rituals complete with thoughtful keepsakes. With curated Kids Club sessions and relaxed family dining, parents can enjoy peace of mind while little ones feel completely at home.
When: Available throughout January
Offer: Curated daily itinerary for children aged 0–3, family dining, Kids Club sessions, Storytime, and bedtime keepsakes
Offer Inclusions:
•Breakfast at Ibn Majed.
•Splash pad fun and light play at Just Splash and shaded outdoor areas.
•Nap time in the room, toddlers unwind with quiet time, colouring books, or cosy rest while parents relax.
•Lunch at Captain’s Restaurant.
•Booked sessions at Pirates & Mermaids certified Kids Club.
•Storytime led by the Kids Club team.
•Dinner at Sette with toddler-friendly seating.
•Bedtime Box for toddlers, includes plush toy, storybook, and a warm cocoa.
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: 72-hour advance booking required, subject to availability
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
*For more information, click here
City & Island Escape
Blending island serenity with urban sophistication, this immersive two-destination journey begins with barefoot luxury on a private Maldivian island before transitioning seamlessly to a relaxed beachfront stay in Dubai. Guests enjoy seven nights at JA Manafaru with complimentary seaplane transfers and daily dining, followed by two complimentary nights at JA Beach Hotel with breakfast included. Offering the ultimate blend of island serenity and resort comfort, it caters to travellers who want both escape and variety in one unforgettable holiday.
When: Available until December 30th, 2026
Offer: Seven nights at JA Manafaru Resort Maldives, with two complimentary nights at any JA hotel in Dubai, daily breakfast and lunch or dinner in the Maldives, complimentary seaplane transfers, and breakfast during the Dubai stay
Offer Inclusions:
•20% savings on stays for JA Discovery members.
•Stay 7 nights or more at JA Manafaru & enjoy 2 extra nights in Dubai.
•Complimentary seaplane transfers in the Maldives.
•Complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner daily at JA Manafaru.
•Complimentary breakfast during the 2 nights in Dubai.
Price: Best available rates
Terms & Conditions: Non-refundable, blackout dates apply
*For bookings, contact 04 814 5500 or email ...
*For more information, click here
Image: JA Palm Tree Court
JA Palm Tree Court
Surrounded by tropical greenery and the calming sounds of the Arabian Gulf, JA Palm Tree Court is an all-suite sanctuary defined by space, privacy and calm located across from Palm Jebel Ali . Home to 212 expansive suites and elegant beachfront villas, this serene retreat offers a more tranquil pace where personalised service, nature-led surroundings and effortless comfort create the ideal escape for families, couples, and multigenerational travellers seeking a refined stay by the sea.
Images of JA Palm Tree Court
UAE Resident Staycation
Reconnect with what matters at Dubai’s exclusive all-suite beachfront retreat. Nestled across from the tranquil shores of Palm Jebel Ali, JA Palm Tree Court invites UAE residents to slow down with spacious suites, lush gardens and thoughtfully curated family moments. From morning strolls by the sea to equestrian experiences and relaxed dining, ’t’s a refined staycation that feels effortlessly removed from the everyday.
When: available until 30 April 2026
Offer inclusions:
•Sign up for JA Discovery and enjoy 30% savings on stays
•Kids under 12 stay and dine complimentary
•Daily complimentary breakfast
•AED 300 daily dining credit to enjoy across JA The Resort's restaurants
•20% savings on beverages and spa treatments
•30% savings on sports activities and the shooting range
•Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
Terms & conditions:
Valid Emirates ID is required upon check-in to avail this offer.
Daily food credit is only redeemable during the stay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment