Poland's Border Regions Agree To Help Ukraine During Energy Crisis, Consul General Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Oleh Kuts, Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, who participated in the meeting.

“A coordination meeting was held in Lublin to strengthen interregional cooperation and provide assistance to the affected regions of Ukraine as a result of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure,” Kuts said.

According to him, the meeting was held with the assistance of the marshal's offices of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces, which border Ukraine, representatives of local authorities from almost 20 cities and municipalities in southeastern Poland, including Chełm, Biłgoraj, Ryki, Terespol, Stalowa Wola, Stryżów, Pilzno, and Tarnavka. On the Ukrainian side, the meeting was attended by representatives of the Consulate General in Lublin and the authorities of the Ternopil region.

Kuts said that during the meeting, they discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and Polish local communities. Particular attention was paid to the need for further support for Ukraine in the context of the energy crisis caused by the attacks of the aggressor country.

"The development of interregional cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is of particular importance in the context of current security challenges. The support of Polish regions is especially valuable at a time of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. It is at the level of local communities that a solid foundation for long-term partnership, solidarity, and mutual support is being formed. Such interaction creates real opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives, exchange of experience, and provision of practical assistance, particularly in the field of energy security," Kuts emphasized.

The Consul General expressed his gratitude to the Polish people, local authorities, and partners for their solidarity, constant support for Ukraine, and understanding of the importance of assistance during this difficult period of energy challenges. He stressed that it is close cooperation between local communities that“creates a solid foundation for sustainable development, trust, and successful coordination of efforts for a common victory.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha thanked the people of Poland for their support of Ukrainians during the energy crisis caused by Russia's constant missile attacks.

Photos provided by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin