403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria labels al-Hol camp, captured SDF prisons as high-security zones
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities announced on Wednesday that al-Hol camp in the northeastern province of Hasakah, along with detention centers previously held by the SDF, have been designated as restricted security zones.
According to official statements, these locations are currently undergoing intensive security operations aimed at stabilizing conditions. Measures include continued searches for ISIS detainees who fled custody, as well as the completion of data-gathering procedures intended to reinforce control over al-Hol camp and similar facilities.
“These areas are currently being secured, and efforts are underway to search for the remaining escapees from ISIS (Daesh) prisoners, and complete the collection of necessary data to control the security situation in al-Hol camp and other such centers,” the statement said.
Authorities also issued a warning that unauthorized access to these zones will result in legal consequences.
“Approaching these areas puts violators under penalty of legal accountability and prosecution,” it warned.
According to official statements, these locations are currently undergoing intensive security operations aimed at stabilizing conditions. Measures include continued searches for ISIS detainees who fled custody, as well as the completion of data-gathering procedures intended to reinforce control over al-Hol camp and similar facilities.
“These areas are currently being secured, and efforts are underway to search for the remaining escapees from ISIS (Daesh) prisoners, and complete the collection of necessary data to control the security situation in al-Hol camp and other such centers,” the statement said.
Authorities also issued a warning that unauthorized access to these zones will result in legal consequences.
“Approaching these areas puts violators under penalty of legal accountability and prosecution,” it warned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment