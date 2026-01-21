RTA Replaces Over 58,000 Driving Licences From 57 Countries With UAE Ones

Service Delivered Through Simplified and Flexible Procedures with Personal Attendance Required



Service available through RTA's website or via Customer Happiness Centres across Dubai Service reinforces Dubai's position as a preferred global destination for living, working, and quality of life

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 20th January 2026:

As part of its efforts to enhance quality of life and facilitate and simplify procedures related to foreign driving licences for residents and visitors in Dubai, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) replaced 58,082 foreign driving licences during 2025. The replacements covered driving licences issued in 57 countries, recognised for exchange with a UAE driving licence, in accordance with ministerial decisions and memoranda of understanding signed between the United Arab Emirates and the relevant countries.

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at the Licensing Agency, RTA, confirmed that the list of countries whose citizens are eligible to replace their driving licences with a UAE driving licence includes five GCC countries, 38 European countries, 13 Asian and Latin American countries, and one African country. He noted that the most recent additions during the current and previous year include Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the State of Texas, and Croatia, reinforcing the emirate's approach to supporting international cooperation and serving community members of diverse nationalities, in line with Dubai's position as a preferred global destination for living, working, and achieving quality of life.

Al Akraf stated that the driving licence replacement service is available through RTA's website or via Customer Happiness Centres across Dubai. The procedures are completed by undergoing an eye test at one of the approved vision testing centres, submitting the application, presenting the original driving licence to be replaced, and paying the prescribed fees, provided that the licence is valid, and that the applicant attends in person.

He added that this step aligns with the UAE's vision of delivering flexible and efficient services and strengthening its position as a leading global destination for working, living, and seamless mobility with ease and comfort.

The full list of countries whose driving licences are recognised for replacement with a UAE driving licence can be viewed through the service link below:



By the end of December 2025, the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland) ranked first among countries whose nationals replaced their domestic driving licences with a UAE driving licence, recording 13,165 licences. It was followed by the Republic of Trkiye with 6,838 licences, and China with 5,300 licences.

