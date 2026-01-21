403
Von der Leyen warns Europe must be ready to act as global order shifts
(MENAFN) Europe faces a pivotal moment as the international order continues to shift, and while the EU favors dialogue and negotiation, it is prepared to respond with unity, urgency, and resolve if necessary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says on Wednesday.
Speaking to the European Parliament, von der Leyen emphasizes that recent global changes reflect a lasting transformation of international dynamics, requiring Europe to adapt swiftly while upholding international law and democratic values.
"We are at a crossroads. Europe prefers dialogue and solutions – but we are fully prepared to act, if necessary, with unity, urgency, and determination," she says.
She warns that the world is increasingly governed by raw power and stresses that Europe must bolster its own instruments of influence, including a strong economy, a competitive single market, and advanced technological and innovation capabilities.
Addressing Arctic tensions, von der Leyen notes that Greenland is not only a resource-rich strategic territory but also “above all, home to a free and sovereign people.”
"The future of Greenland is only for Greenlanders to decide," she adds, reaffirming Europe’s alignment with the US on Arctic security within NATO while rejecting the use of security concerns as justification for imposing new tariffs among allies.
Von der Leyen cautions that escalating disputes between allies could embolden adversaries.
She also highlights the EU’s expanding global trade network, including a newly signed deal with the South American Mercosur bloc and ongoing talks with India, asserting that diversified trade strengthens Europe’s independence and resilience.
