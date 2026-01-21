Botim Enhances AI Capabilities With Microsoft Azure's Voice Live API Integration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)botim, Astra Tech's flagship platform, has integrated Microsoft Azure's Voice Live API to enhance its AI capabilities and deliver more seamless, human-centric user experiences. As the consumer subsidiary of the G42 ecosystem, Astra Tech delivers AI-powered services that blend communication and finance into one unified experience. This aligns with the broader G42-Microsoft partnership to accelerate safe, secure AI innovation across the UAE. As botim continues to expand its fintech offerings, this milestone marks another step in its evolution into a fintech-first, AI-native platform that bridges communication and financial services within one trusted platform.

As one of the first platforms in the MENA region to integrate Microsoft's Azure Voice Live API from Azure AI Foundry, botim takes the lead as an early adopter of Microsoft's advanced AI technology. This integration comes at a time of rapid AI adoption across the region. The UAE's AI-in-finance sector alone is projected to grow from $67 million in 2023 to $514 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 25.3% as financial platforms increasingly integrate AI into customer experiences and operations.

The integration enables low-latency, high-quality speech-to-speech interactions inside botim's AI assistant, powered by Microsoft Azure's unified Voice Live API. The integration enables users to engage with botim in a more intuitive and seamless manner, replacing complex navigation with simple, real-time voice interaction. By using the Voice Live API, botim's multilingual voice assistant helps users, including those with limited digital literacy or language skills, complete tasks like money transfers and service requests through conversation, making the app more accessible and user-friendly.

“Our early adoption of Microsoft's Voice Live API reflects our commitment to lead with purpose, through the integration of meaningful AI into people's everyday lives,”.“botim is building on the trust we've earned as a VoIP platform to expand into financial services, empowering users to do more within an app they already rely on every day. The integration of real-time voice AI reflects our commitment to innovation and inclusion, making essential financial services more intuitive, human, and accessible to all. By simplifying how people connect and transact, we're redefining what it means to connect and transact in a digital world.”

The voice integration in botim arrives at a pivotal moment in the evolution of the UAE fintech landscape. By the end of 2025, the UAE's fintech market is estimated to be valued at $3.56 billion and is projected to reach $6.43 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 13.8%.

By activating Azure's conversational AI technology, botim is delivering future-ready voice innovation to a fast-growing market that demands more from its digital experiences.

The integration is now live within botim's AI, enabling users to make money transfers, initiate calls, and chat seamlessly.

botim is evolving into a fintech-first, AI-powered ecosystem, simplifying how people pay, transfer, lend, and manage everyday services within a single trusted platform. Built on a foundation of secure communication, botim serves over 150 million users across 155 countries, including more than 8.5 million in the UAE.

With embedded infrastructure powered by botim money, the platform is integrating digital payments, personal finance tools, and AI-led experiences to make everyday transactions more seamless, inclusive, and human. botim is building towards a new era of financial inclusion and access.

Astra Tech is a UAE-based consumer technology company transforming how intelligence reaches everyday life. As the consumer subsidiary of the G42 ecosystem, Astra Tech delivers AI-powered services that blend communication, finance, and essential digital tools into one seamless experience. From regulated fintech infrastructure to AI-native platforms, the company is building an integrated ecosystem where innovation becomes both practical and personal.