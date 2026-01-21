Forestry And Logging Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, And Trend Analysis Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The forestry and logging sector has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various factors such as expanding timber operations and increasing demand for wood products. This industry is critical not only for supplying raw materials but also for supporting environmental and economic sustainability worldwide. Let's delve into the current market size, key drivers, regional performance, and future opportunities shaping this vital market.

Steady Growth in Forestry and Logging Market Size Through 2026

The forestry and logging market has seen a robust upward trajectory recently, with its valuation expected to rise from $1055.36 billion in 2025 to $1133.98 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Historical growth has been propelled by the expansion of commercial timber harvesting, the rise of the paper and wood industries, well-established logging methods, increased land clearing activities, and early adoption of forest nursery practices.

Download a free sample of the forestry and logging market report:



Long-Term Expansion Forecast for the Forestry and Logging Market

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong growth momentum, reaching $1552.11 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 8.2%. This anticipated increase is largely driven by growing demand for sustainable forest management, a heightened focus on climate-resilient forestry practices, greater investments in reforestation initiatives, the rise of eco-friendly construction materials, and expanding interest in non-timber forest products. Key trends expected to influence the market include the adoption of selective logging to balance production with conservation, increasing demand for certified sustainable timber, expansion of forest restoration programs, increased cultivation of non-timber products, and enhanced efforts to conserve forests for biodiversity.

Understanding Forestry and Logging: Scope and Practices

Forestry and logging encompass the comprehensive management and cultivation of forested lands aimed at conservation, timber production, and maintaining ecosystem health. Logging specifically involves the cutting, processing, and transportation of wood products. Practices like selective logging and clear-cutting are used strategically to meet economic needs while addressing environmental sustainability concerns.

View the full forestry and logging market report:



Wood Use as a Building Material Driving Forestry and Logging Market Expansion

One of the main factors boosting the forestry and logging market is the increasing use of wood in construction. Wood as a building material includes timber, engineered wood, and other wood-based components used in structural and non-structural applications such as framing, panels, and flooring. This shift toward wood is largely motivated by sustainability concerns, since timber has a lower carbon footprint compared to concrete and steel, encouraging builders to opt for wood in new projects. This increased demand for wood supports logging activities, timber processing, and sustainable forest management to meet the needs of the construction and engineered wood sectors.

Growing Preference for Wood Framing in Construction

Supporting this trend, data from August 2024 by the National Association of Home Builders reports that wood framing remains the dominant method for constructing single-family homes in the U.S. In 2023, 93% of newly completed homes used wood framing, compared to 7% with concrete and less than 0.5% with steel frames. This widespread preference underscores how rising wood use in buildings is fueling growth throughout the forestry and logging supply chain.

Regional Overview of the Forestry and Logging Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest market region for forestry and logging, reflecting extensive timber activities and forest resources. North America followed as the second-largest market. The comprehensive market analysis spans key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Forestry And Logging Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Forestry Machinery Market Report 2026



Agriculture and Forestry Services Market Report 2026



Courier Services Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "