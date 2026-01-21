403
Malawi sharply increases petrol, diesel costs
(MENAFN) Malawi’s energy regulator has increased petrol and diesel prices by more than 40%, marking the second fuel price rise in just four months.
The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) explained that the previous government’s fixed pricing system was “unsustainable” and caused “significant” financial losses. Diesel prices rise by 41.3% and petrol by 41.9%, according to the regulator.
President Peter Mutharika, who returned to office last year, is working to revive the struggling economy. However, commentators warn the latest fuel hike could strain households and undermine efforts to improve living standards.
“Fuel is not a luxury commodity. Any increase has a cascading effect on the cost of living,” said the Human Rights Defenders Coalition, a local civil society group.
