Trump insists there is “no going back” on Greenland takeover threats
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reinforced his threats to take control of Greenland, declaring there is “no going back.” When asked how far he is willing to go to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory, he replied, “You'll find out.”
His comments follow warnings from French President Emmanuel Macron about a “shift towards a world without rules” and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s statement that the “old order is not coming back.”
Trump was scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, but a minor electrical issue forced Air Force One to return to the US. The White House said he will travel to Switzerland on another aircraft, though it is unclear how the delay affects his schedule.
Trump said he has “a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland” and expressed optimism, telling reporters during a briefing that “things are going to work out pretty well” there. When asked about the potential breakup of NATO as a price for Greenland, he claimed, “Nobody has done more for Nato than I have, in every way,” adding that both NATO and the US “are going to be happy” and stressing that the alliance is needed for global security. He also questioned whether NATO would respond if the US were ever in need.
