Finnish leader wants to get Trump into sauna to ease war tension
(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb has suggested that he might invite US President Donald Trump to a sauna in an effort to ease political tensions over Greenland. Speaking to the Washington Post on Monday during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Stubb highlighted the Finnish tradition of using informal, relaxed settings for diplomatic discussions.
“Sometimes it’s good to slow down, go to sauna, take a nice bath, and then find a solution,” he said. When asked if he could persuade Trump to join him, Stubb joked, “From golf diplomacy to sauna diplomacy, why not?”—referencing his unofficial visit to Florida in March 2025, where he played a round of golf with Trump.
Sauna diplomacy is a well-established practice in Finland, creating a neutral and calming environment for candid talks. Stubb previously suggested in 2025 that Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky should “steam in the sauna” together following a public disagreement, though it is unclear whether this meeting occurred.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, currently in Davos for discussions with the US on Ukraine and economic cooperation, dismissed the idea of informal approaches. “Stubb’s primitive approaches (golf, sauna…) do not work. Strategic thinking, partnerships and focus on peace do,” he wrote on X.
The proposal comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Europe. Trump has renewed his push for Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, citing national security concerns. European leaders have uniformly rejected the move, prompting Trump to threaten major tariffs starting February 1 on several EU nations, which in turn has triggered preparations for potential countermeasures.
