403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgian PM condemns Trump’s Greenland threats, NATO tariffs
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever criticized US President Donald Trump’s threats of military action against Denmark over Greenland as “unheard of” and warned that tariffs targeting NATO allies could be “catastrophic.”
Last week, Trump imposed tariffs on eight European NATO countries—Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland—after small military contingents were deployed to Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory Trump has eyed for potential US acquisition. The move has heightened tensions between the US and European NATO members, deepening divisions within the alliance.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, De Wever delivered a firm message to the American president for crossing Europe’s “red lines,” emphasizing that the EU is ready to protect its sovereignty.
“We have to tell Trump as Europe: here and no further. Back down or we’re going all the way,” he said.
“The more you indulge him, the more brazen he becomes,” the Belgian leader added, cautioning that US actions could threaten the future of transatlantic relations and mark a breaking point for NATO allies.
De Wever is scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday in Davos, along with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Last week, Trump imposed tariffs on eight European NATO countries—Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland—after small military contingents were deployed to Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory Trump has eyed for potential US acquisition. The move has heightened tensions between the US and European NATO members, deepening divisions within the alliance.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, De Wever delivered a firm message to the American president for crossing Europe’s “red lines,” emphasizing that the EU is ready to protect its sovereignty.
“We have to tell Trump as Europe: here and no further. Back down or we’re going all the way,” he said.
“The more you indulge him, the more brazen he becomes,” the Belgian leader added, cautioning that US actions could threaten the future of transatlantic relations and mark a breaking point for NATO allies.
De Wever is scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday in Davos, along with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment