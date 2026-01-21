403
India, UAE wants to build stronger defense partnership
(MENAFN) India and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to expand their strategic defense partnership, signing a letter of intent focused on comprehensive security cooperation during a visit by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India on Monday.
The agreement encompasses collaboration across multiple areas, including the defense industry, innovation and advanced technology, training and education, special operations, interoperability, cyberspace, and counterterrorism initiatives. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that the partnership is not a response to regional security developments and will not involve India in conflicts in the Middle East.
In addition to defense cooperation, the two nations signed a separate agreement between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center and the UAE Space Agency to promote joint space industry development and commercial collaboration. Both countries also reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism, stating that “no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts,” and agreed to continue cooperating within the Financial Action Task Force framework to combat terrorist financing and money laundering.
The partnership will extend to advanced nuclear technologies, including cooperation on nuclear reactor development, operations of nuclear power plants, and nuclear safety.
Economic ties were also strengthened, with India and the UAE signing a ten-year deal for half a million tonnes of LNG per year. Both countries aim to double bilateral trade to $200 billion over the next six years.
