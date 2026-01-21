403
Electrical Issue Forces Trump's Davos Flight to Return to Washington
(MENAFN) Donald Trump's presidential aircraft was compelled to execute an emergency return to the Washington, DC region Tuesday following detection of a technical malfunction shortly after departure for Switzerland.
"After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The president and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," the White House confirmed in a terse statement.
Media referenced a journalist aboard the plane who reported that press cabin lighting temporarily failed following liftoff.
The US President is slated to deliver remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos Wednesday afternoon. Trump also intends to negotiate with European officials regarding his contentious proposal to purchase Greenland from Denmark—a plan facing unified opposition from other NATO member states.
Trump has issued ultimatums threatening fresh tariffs against multiple European nations beginning next month unless an agreement on Greenland materializes.
EU authorities are reportedly strategizing potential countermeasures, including reactivating previously suspended levies on American products and limiting US corporate access to European markets.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Trump's intimidation tactics as "unacceptable" during a Davos address Tuesday, vowing the EU will repel efforts to "weaken and subordinate Europe."
