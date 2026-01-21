403
France seeks closer ties with G7
(MENAFN) France is pushing for the Group of Seven to deepen engagement with BRICS nations as a way to address rising global “fragmentation,” President Emmanuel Macron said during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, according to reports.
Paris took over the rotating G7 presidency in January, and Macron outlined an agenda focused on revitalizing internal coordination within the group while also expanding its outreach beyond traditional partners. He emphasized that France wants the G7 not only to improve cooperation among its members but also to broaden dialogue internationally. One of the stated goals is “to build bridges and… cooperation with the emerging countries, BRICS and the G20,” he said.
BRICS, which was established in 2006, is a coalition of countries that collectively represent more than a quarter of global economic output and nearly half of the world’s population. The bloc now consists of ten members: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.
Macron warned that further global division would be counterproductive. “Fragmentation of this world would not make sense,” he said, arguing that the moment has come for “major powers” to show they can still reach common conclusions about the global economy and “committing to concrete actions.”
According to reports, Macron had expressed similar views earlier this month during his annual speech to French ambassadors, delivered ahead of a planned visit to India in February. India is set to hold the BRICS presidency this year. At that time, he stressed that “The G7 should not be an anti-China club or an anti-BRICS club.”
Despite these calls for engagement, Macron also raised concerns on Tuesday about China’s economic practices. He criticized Beijing for not opening its market to the same extent as the European Union and accused it of channeling large volumes of goods into Europe rather than investing in technology and long-term partnerships. In response, he urged the EU to “strengthen its trade defense instruments” amid what he described as “escalating trade tensions and Asian overcapacities.”
