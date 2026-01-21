403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canada refuses to pay one billion to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’
(MENAFN) Canada announces it will not pay the US$1 billion fee proposed for joining US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” according to statements from its finance minister on Tuesday.
Francois-Philippe Champagne says that while the board’s framework is still under development, Canada has decided to halt any payment. “There [are] a lot of details to be worked out, but one thing, which is clear, is that Canada is not going to pay if we were to join the Board of Peace,” he tells reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The move reverses Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s earlier acceptance on Monday of a draft invitation to the board. Champagne notes that Canada may still join the initiative if the fee requirement is removed. “We're still early days [into] that what's going to be the terms of reference of that board, how it's going to operate,” he says. “The prime minister will have to make the final decision when all the facts are known and all the details have been hammered out — whether this is in the best interest of Canada.”
Carney emphasizes that funding is intended to support humanitarian aid in Gaza. “Canada wants money to have maximum impact,” he says. “We still do not have unimpeded humanitarian aid flows at scale to the people of Gaza.”
Reports note that US President Trump has invited 60 global leaders to participate in the board.
Some leaders have expressed concern that the Board of Peace could expand to address other international conflicts and potentially bypass the United Nations.
Francois-Philippe Champagne says that while the board’s framework is still under development, Canada has decided to halt any payment. “There [are] a lot of details to be worked out, but one thing, which is clear, is that Canada is not going to pay if we were to join the Board of Peace,” he tells reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The move reverses Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s earlier acceptance on Monday of a draft invitation to the board. Champagne notes that Canada may still join the initiative if the fee requirement is removed. “We're still early days [into] that what's going to be the terms of reference of that board, how it's going to operate,” he says. “The prime minister will have to make the final decision when all the facts are known and all the details have been hammered out — whether this is in the best interest of Canada.”
Carney emphasizes that funding is intended to support humanitarian aid in Gaza. “Canada wants money to have maximum impact,” he says. “We still do not have unimpeded humanitarian aid flows at scale to the people of Gaza.”
Reports note that US President Trump has invited 60 global leaders to participate in the board.
Some leaders have expressed concern that the Board of Peace could expand to address other international conflicts and potentially bypass the United Nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment