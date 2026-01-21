Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump says administration nears agreement with Harvard University

2026-01-21 01:16:34
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump indicates that his administration could be approaching an agreement with Harvard University, signaling progress during remarks made on Tuesday.

Speaking during a briefing, Trump says his administration has already reached what he describes as major settlements with several prominent universities and hints that Harvard may soon be added to that list. He claims credit for having “secured unprecedented settlements with Brown University, Columbia University and many other colleges, including the University of Pennsylvania.”

Addressing the situation with Harvard, Trump says talks are ongoing while expressing doubt about how negotiations will ultimately conclude. “We’re working with Harvard right now. They’ve been very anti-Semitic, terrible what they’ve done, and we’ll see what happens.”

He adds further uncertainty about the process, stating, “I hear we have a deal, but who the hell knows. They have a lawyer that wants to show how hot he is.”

Reiterating the point, Trump again says, “We're working with Harvard right now.”

According to reports, the Trump administration has applied pressure on a number of universities, including Harvard, over their responses to campus demonstrations — including pro-Palestine protests — as well as their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

