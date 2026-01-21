Achievable Partners With Homeschool New York / LEAH To Expand Access To ACT & CLT Test Prep For Homeschool Students

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Achievable, a modern test preparation company committed to expanding educational access, today announced a new partnership with Homeschool New York / LEAH (Loving Education At Home), one of the largest homeschool advocacy organizations in New York State. Through this partnership, Achievable will provide heavily discounted ACT and CLT prep courses to LEAH's membership as part of Achievable's Achievable For All program.

Homeschool students often face unique challenges when preparing for standardized exams, including limited access to high-quality, affordable test preparation materials tailored to non-traditional learning paths. This collaboration aims to close that gap by offering homeschool families modern, adaptive, and mission-driven test prep at a significantly reduced cost.

“Homeschool students deserve the same access to high-quality test preparation as any other learner,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable.“Standardized exams like the ACT and CLT can open doors to college admissions and scholarships, but too often the prep resources are expensive or poorly designed for homeschool families. This partnership with Homeschool New York / LEAH is about meeting students where they are and making sure cost and access are never the limiting factors.”

The partnership with Homeschool New York / LEAH builds on Achievable's growing track record of mission-aligned collaborations through its Achievable For All program. Previous partnerships include work with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling, Mamás Unidas Little Rock, and BLK Capital Management, all of which focus on expanding access to education and professional advancement through free or deeply discounted learning resources.

Achievable's ACT and CLT prep courses emphasize clear explanations, adaptive learning technology, and realistic practice designed to help students study efficiently and confidently. By extending these resources to homeschool families, Achievable continues its broader mission to level the educational playing field and support learners from all backgrounds.

About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test preparation company dedicated to helping students succeed on high-stakes exams through high-quality content, adaptive technology, and affordable pricing. Through its Achievable For All program, the company partners with nonprofit organizations and community groups to expand access to life-changing educational opportunities.

About Homeschool New York / LEAH

Homeschool New York / LEAH (Loving Education At Home) is a statewide nonprofit organization that supports and advocates for homeschooling families by providing resources, guidance, and community across New York State.

