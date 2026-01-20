Triadex Acquires Homepro Marketing To Expand High-Impact Growth Capabilities For Multi-Location Businesses

Triadex, an innovative marketing partner for franchise and multi-location brands, today announced the acquisition of HomePro Marketing, a specialized agency known for its expertise in local SEO and Google Business Profile optimization, including its flagship solution GBP PowerRank.

This acquisition brings together two complementary strengths to help operators and marketers accelerate growth across locations. Clients can now pair stronger local visibility and search performance with smarter targeting, analytics, and omnichannel execution.

“Multi-location growth requires more than great creative or isolated tactics-it requires a connected strategy that scales,” said Greg Mesaros, CEO at Triadex.“HomePro adds proven local search expertise that complements what we already do, and together we're better positioned to help clients grow across markets with a more complete set of capabilities.”

HomePro Marketing has built deep specialization in improving location-level performance-an increasingly important lever for businesses competing in local markets. Through GBP PowerRank, HomePro helps brands strengthen Google Business Profile performance at scale, improve local visibility, and win in competitive search environments.

“HomePro has always been focused on helping businesses show up and win locally,” said Brantley Smith, Founding Advisor at HomePro Marketing.“Joining Triadex allows us to bring that same focus into a broader growth toolkit-so clients can connect local performance with integrated marketing that drives measurable business outcomes.”

Expanded capabilities for clients of both organizations

With the combined team and solutions, clients will have access to a broader set of complementary growth capabilities, including:



Local SEO and Google Business Profile optimization at scale

Audience targeting and segmentation to reach the right customers

Analytics and performance insights to improve marketing decisions Integrated, omnichannel marketing execution designed for multi-location realities

Triadex and HomePro share a commitment to helping businesses grow through practical strategies that can be executed across locations-without adding complexity for operators.

For existing clients, services and support will continue without disruption, with additional capabilities available based on business needs and growth goals.

About Triadex

Triadex helps multi-unit businesses and franchises grow through hyperlocal marketing programs, proprietary analytics, and omnichannel campaigns. With over 20 years of experience and access to 3+ billion data points, Triadex supports measurable performance across acquisition and retention initiatives. Triadex also offers an Environmental Offset Program to help clients reduce their marketing footprint while growing their business.

About HomePro Marketing

HomePro Marketing is a specialized marketing agency focused on helping multi-location businesses improve local visibility through local SEO and Google Business Profile optimization. Its flagship solution, GBP PowerRank, supports scalable, location-level performance across competitive markets.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.