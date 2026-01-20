MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Signature Resources Announces Results of Gold Deportment Study and Appointment of Stacy Freudigmann to Advisory Board

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from an independent gold deportment and mineralogical study completed by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") on composite samples from the four main identified gold zones within the Company's Lingman Lake Gold Project in northwestern Ontario.

Highlights from the deportment study:



Gold occurs primarily as free milling gold and gold-silver alloys in the high grade portion of the system, consistent with other Canadian greenstone-hosted gold systems.

The majority of the gold grains are exposed or partially exposed, indicating favorable processing characteristics (P80 passing ~150 micron ("μm")).[1]

Samples returned gold recoveries ranging from 92.6% - 96.6% across the four gold zones. [2]

The association between gold mineralization and arsenopyrite is minimal with less than 1% by weight in three samples, and 2.2% by weight in the fourth sample. Results suggest comparable gold metallurgy across multiple higher-grade geological domains at Lingman Lake.







Figure 1 - Photomicrographs Of Liberated Gold Minerals

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Source: SGS Report 21021-01 - Page 20

Signature undertook the gold deportment study to evaluate gold mineralogy, grain size, associations, and potential recoverability to support ongoing exploration work. This study was a significant step in advancing our understanding of the mineral potential and geology of the deposit, and in conjunction with the recently completed initial mineral resource estimate (MRE), provides fresh insights into the Lingman Lake project. In addition, the Company wanted to reconcile the gold associations documented in the Department of Mines & Resources Report completed in 1948, that implied a gold-arsenopyrite association at Lingman Lake.

"Our objective with this study was to understand where the gold is present in the system, how it occurs and gain some initial insights to guide on potential recovery of mineralization. Despite a fairly coarse grind size, the results indicate that the higher-grade portion of the gold mineralization at Lingman Lake is largely exposed and would respond to gravity and leaching. These are encouraging technical indicators at this early stage of the project. The appointment of Stacy Freudigmann as a member of the advisory board comes at an important time in our advancement of the property and reflects our growing confidence in the Lingman Lake project. Stacy's vast experience in metallurgical studies and project development and his counsel in tailoring our metallurgical programs will be invaluable as we advance the project forward towards feasibility and eventually production. We believe his willingness to join our journey is a great compliment to our Company."

Dan Denbow – President and CEO

The sampling comprised composite samples from high grade sections representing the four main identified gold zones. The mineralogical test work was undertaken using a target grind of 80% passing ~150 μm. The aim of the initial sampling was to collect material to gain an understanding of the primary gold association and deportment, focusing our initial investigation on the high-grade portion of the deposit. Additional studies will be completed on the lower grade mineralization moving forward in order to confirm those associations and recoveries. This information is considered an important incremental step in defining potential process routes and will further the understanding of the metallurgical response through the entire deposit.







Figure 2 - Lingman Lake Map Illustrating Sample Zone Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Source: Signature Resources, Ltd

Summary of Results

Four composite rock samples from the property (illustrated in Figure 2) were tested; West Zone B ("WZB"), North Zone B ("NZB"), South Zone A ("SZA"), and Central Zone A ("CZA"). Test work included chemical assays, mineralogical characterization, heavy liquid separation (gravity concentration), microscopic gold grain analysis, and cyanide leach testing. The study demonstrated that a significant portion of the high-grade gold can be recovered using gravity methods, with additional recovery achieved through standard cyanide leaching of the float tails. Based on the combined mineralogical and metallurgical assessment, SGS estimated overall gold recoveries would likely range from approximately 79.8% to 96.6%. Figure 3 Illustrates the initial recoveries using these methods. Microscopic analysis further indicated that most gold grains are not locked within sulphide or silicate minerals.







Figure 3 - Gold Recovery to HLS Sink and Leached from HLS Float.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Source: SGS Inc - Report 21021-01 - Page x

Through a comprehensive TIMA (TESCAN Integrated Mineral Analyzer) study which was complimented by XRD-SQ analysis, SGS determined the bulk mineralogy of the four composite samples which contained major minerals in varying abundances. Overall, the bulk mineralogy data correlates with the chemical assay results (Figure 4) reflecting a systematic transition from the silica-dominated WZB to feldspar and chlorite rich NZB, then to SZA with additional amphibole and calcite and finally to CZA, which is characterized by major dolomite content. The high silica and dolomite associations in the WZB and CZA respectively are indicative of an active hydrothermal system precipitating gold within changing temperature-pressure conditions. All four samples displayed only trace amounts of arsenopyrite.







Figure 4 - Chemical Characteristization of the Four Composite Samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Source: SGS Inc - Report 21021-01 - Page iv

The comprehensive characterization of gold minerals detected by TIMA scanning using the polished section of the four composite samples is shown in Figure 5. This table provides a comprehensive overview of the mineral type, exposure, associations and grain size provides an improved understanding of the geological endowment at the Lingman Lake property.







Figure 5 - Gold Mineral Characterization of the Four Composite samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Source: SGS Inc Report 21021-01 - Page viii

The entire results of the study entitled "Gold Deportment Study on the Four Composite Samples from the Lingman Lake Gold Property" prepared by SGS Canada, Inc on January 19, 2026 can be found on the Company's website and is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

Addition to Advisory Board

The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Stacy Freudigmann P.Eng. Aus. to the advisory board of Signature Resources. Stacy brings a significant amount of experience to the team in metallurgical analysis, process and project management and will be a key contributor as we continue advancing the Lingman Lake Project. He is joining the advisory board at a critical time to best use his project development expertise.

Mr. Stacy Freudigmann is the CEO and Founder of the Canadian Engineering Company (Canenco), who has been providing consulting services to the mining industry since 2010. Stacy is an SME, project manager, process manager and metallurgical engineer with 30 years of mining industry experience. He brings with him the proven ability to oversee large engineering studies and construction projects, as well as managing complex metallurgical, hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, sorting and process issues. He has assisted numerous mining companies around the world such as AngloAmerican, Sabina Gold & Silver, Candente Copper, Nyrstar, Dalradian Gold, Maritime Resources, etc. Other senior operational, technical and management experience includes BHP, Pebble Limited Partnership, Hunter Dickinson Inc. and Placer Dome.

"I am pleased to be joining the board as a Technical Advisor, and I look forward to assisting the company in transforming exploration success into reliable, sustainable, value-driving operations."

Stacy Freudigmann P.Eng. F. Aus, Advisory Board Member

With the appointment of Mr. Freudigmann to Signature's Advisory Board, the Company's board of directors has granted him 750,000 options. The options granted are exercisable at $0.09 for a period of five years. The options will have a three-year vesting period with 25% vesting immediately and 25% of the original amount vesting on each anniversary of the award.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo, consultant and Head Geologist, is a Qualified Persons under NI 43-101 regulations and by Mr. Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. Aus, consultant and Signature Resources Advisory Board member.

The independent study entitled "Gold Deportment Study on Four Composite Samples from the Lingman Lake Gold Property" dated January 19, 2026, was completed by Huyun Zhou, Ph.D., P. Geo., Senior Process Mineralogist and Stephanie Downing, M. Sc. Director of the Advanced Mineralogy Facility of SGS Canada, Inc.

About Signature Resources Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian based advanced stage exploration company focused on expanding the 100% Lingman Lake gold deposit, located within the prolific Red Lake district in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,274 single-cell and 13 multi-cell staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,821 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at depths of 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres. There has been over 43,222 metres of drilling done on the Property and four 500-pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. The Company's initial mineral resource estimate was published in the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated May 31, 2025 prepared by Gehard Kiessling, P. Geo., Farshid Ghazanfari, P. Geo., Marin Drennan, P. Eng., Cameron Finlayson and Jeff Plate,CFA, P. Geo, of Watts, Griffis and McOuat Geologic Mining Consultants. The initial mineral resource published was estimated to contain 2.145 million tonnes of material grading 1.38 g/t Au for an estimated 95,200 ounces in the indicated category and 18.398 million tonnes of material with an average grade of 1.14 g/t Au for an estimated 674,320 ounces in the inferred category at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t. The company is focused on rapidly expanding the known mineralized envelope with its 100% owned diamond drilling rigs. In November 2023, Wataynikaneyap Power energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine ( ).

To find out more about Signature, visit or contact:

Dan Denbow

Chief Executive Officer

(800) 259-0150

...

or contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

John Boidman: ...

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680



Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions and risks associated with infectious diseases and global geopolitical events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

[1] SGS Report 21021-01 - Page viii

[2] SGS Report 21021-01 - Page x- Initial Heavy Liquid Separation ("HLS") and leaching of the HLS Float tails







