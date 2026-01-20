USD/CAD Forecast Today 20/01: Falls Against Loonie (Chart)
The trade situation between the United States and Canada affects roughly 10% of trade, and a lot of the online nonsense that you are reading isn't actually based in reality. If it were, the US dollar would probably be trading somewhere closer to 1.8 against the Canadian dollar. The reality is that most of what is being bickered about between the Americans and the Canadians is a very small part of their trade. Yes, things are contentious and maybe even broken, but at the end of the day, the United States is still the main driver of the Canadian economy, and therefore these currencies will tend to move very rangebound overall. At this point, I look at any pullback toward the 1.3750 level as a potential buy on the dip opportunity.
