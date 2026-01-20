Professor of Economics, Centre Director of Centre for Business Prosperity (CBP), Aston University

Jun Du is Professor of Economics at Aston Business School, Aston University. Her research expertise centres on trade and productivity and she has extensive expertise in applied econometric methodologies using micro-data. Jun's scholarly contributions can be found in esteemed international peer-reviewed journals spanning economics, international business, innovation, entrepreneurship, and regional studies.

Jun is Founding Director of Centre for Business Prosperity and leads research on Internationalisation in Enterprise Research Centre. Jun's research has been supported by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), Leverhulme Foundation, NESTA, the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre (PEC), UK In Changing Europe, Midlands Innovation, Midlands Engine and various UK government agencies including Department of Business and Trade and Scottish Government, as well as from the private sector.

Jun Du serves on the Economic and Social Research Council Grant Assessment Panel for Economics and Management and is a member of the Council of Experts for the Innovation and Research Caucus. Jun is on the advisory board of British Chamber of Commerce Global Britain Challenge Group, Business Commission West Midlands Advisory Panel and WMGC internationalisation Strategy steering group, and the Midlands Engine Observatory Program Board. Jun is the Vice Chair of International Chambers of Commerce UK, and she also chairs the Regional Studies Association in the West Midlands, and the Midlands Research Network on Trade and Investment (TRADEMID).

–present Reader of Economics, Aston University

2007 Economics Department, University of Leicester, PhD in Economics

