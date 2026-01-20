PRIME DIVIDEND CORP. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share
| Banks
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
| Investment Management
AGF Management Ltd.
IGM Financial Inc.
| Life Insurance
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
| Utilities & Other
BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Financial Corp.
TMX Group Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (PDV)
|$0.09925
|Preferred Share (PDV.A)
|$0.05667
|Record Date:
|January 30, 2026
|Payable Date:
|February 10, 2026
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
| ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment