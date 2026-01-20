403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Critical Due to Shark Attack in Australia
(MENAFN) A rapid succession of four shark encounters along Australia's eastern New South Wales coastline within a 48-hour window has left two victims fighting for their lives and triggered mass beach shutdowns, local outlets reported Tuesday.
A public broadcaster confirmed that two of the four incidents resulted in casualties requiring hospitalization in critical condition, while the remaining two individuals avoided serious harm.
"If you're thinking about going for a swim, just go to a local pool because at this stage, we're advising that the beaches are unsafe," Steve Pearce, chief executive of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, said.
Authorities stated that a 12-year-old boy was pulled from waters Sunday near Shark Beach in Sydney after suffering catastrophic leg trauma. Emergency personnel transported him to hospital in critical condition.
Marine Area Command Superintendent Joseph McNulty said Sunday that a "combination of the brackish water, the fresh water, the actions of the splashing may have made that perfect storm environment for that shark attack."
Monday brought an 11-year-old boy face-to-face with a shark at Dee Why Beach, though he emerged physically unscathed despite a "large" 15-centimeter bite mark discovered on his surfboard.
Several hours afterward, a 27-year-old surfer endured devastating leg injuries following an assault near North Steyne Beach in Manly and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
A fourth surfer on the state's Mid North Coast Tuesday sustained minor injuries and received hospital treatment.
The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development indicated that recent maritime weather patterns "continues to create conditions that significantly increase the likelihood of shark activity, especially bull sharks that are more active."
All coastal recreation areas within the Northern Beaches council jurisdiction along Sydney's northern shoreline have been shuttered, according to media.
A public broadcaster confirmed that two of the four incidents resulted in casualties requiring hospitalization in critical condition, while the remaining two individuals avoided serious harm.
"If you're thinking about going for a swim, just go to a local pool because at this stage, we're advising that the beaches are unsafe," Steve Pearce, chief executive of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, said.
Authorities stated that a 12-year-old boy was pulled from waters Sunday near Shark Beach in Sydney after suffering catastrophic leg trauma. Emergency personnel transported him to hospital in critical condition.
Marine Area Command Superintendent Joseph McNulty said Sunday that a "combination of the brackish water, the fresh water, the actions of the splashing may have made that perfect storm environment for that shark attack."
Monday brought an 11-year-old boy face-to-face with a shark at Dee Why Beach, though he emerged physically unscathed despite a "large" 15-centimeter bite mark discovered on his surfboard.
Several hours afterward, a 27-year-old surfer endured devastating leg injuries following an assault near North Steyne Beach in Manly and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
A fourth surfer on the state's Mid North Coast Tuesday sustained minor injuries and received hospital treatment.
The New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development indicated that recent maritime weather patterns "continues to create conditions that significantly increase the likelihood of shark activity, especially bull sharks that are more active."
All coastal recreation areas within the Northern Beaches council jurisdiction along Sydney's northern shoreline have been shuttered, according to media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment