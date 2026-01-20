403
Syria Truce Falls Apart as Army- SDF Clashes Erupt
(MENAFN) Hostilities have reignited in Syria's Hasakah province and southern Ayn al-Arab districts following a breakdown of an earlier truce, as government forces push deeper into territories east of the Euphrates River.
Combat initially erupted Monday when Syrian Army units moved eastward across the Euphrates under what was supposed to be a ceasefire and integration pact between Damascus and the YPG/SDF militant organization.
A correspondents stationed in the area report that armed confrontations between Syrian troops and YPG/SDF fighters flared at approximately 12:15 p.m. local time (0915GMT) Tuesday throughout Hasakah province.
The heaviest fighting centers on Mount Abdulaziz, positioned southeast of Hasakah city.
Government military forces have established themselves at four strategic locations across Hasakah province, with one installation positioned near the entrance to the urban core.
Ayn al-Arab Flashpoint
A correspondent on the ground reports that the Syrian Army issued an ultimatum to the militant faction, demanding complete withdrawal from Karakozak Bridge by 1 p.m. local time. The crossing sits roughly 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) southwest of Ayn al-Arab's center and serves as a critical link between Manbij and the Euphrates' eastern bank.
When the deadline expired without compliance, armed clashes resumed between Syrian Army units and the militant group near Karakozak Bridge and at Sirrin's town entrance.
While sporadic fighting persisted through the night in both locations, combat activities had largely subsided by morning hours.
Separately, confrontations between Syrian Army forces and the militant group—along with remnants of the previous Assad government—at Aktan Prison north of Raqqa's city center have also diminished.
The Syrian Army continues deploying additional military assets to both conflict zones.
Sunday saw Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa unveil a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration framework with the SDF, detailing extensive provisions to reestablish governmental control throughout the nation's northeastern territories.
The arrangement mandates that the SDF pull back its military formations east of the Euphrates River while transferring administrative and security oversight of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to Syrian state authorities.
The accord further stipulates incorporation of SDF military and security operatives into the Syrian Defense and Interior ministries after completion of individual security screenings, alongside government assumption of border checkpoints, petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, and civilian administrative bodies.
The Assad government collapsed in December 2024 following 24 years of authoritarian rule, with al-Sharaa assuming the presidency this past January.
