Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 5+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

Key Takeaways from the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline Report



In December 2025, Design Therapeutics Inc. announced a phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study to assess the Pharmacodynamics, Safety, and Tolerability of DT-168 Ophthalmic Solution in Patients With Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Undergoing Keratoplasty.

In November 2025, Kowa Research Institute Inc. conducted a Phase 3 Study to Investigate the Safety and Efficacy of Ripasudil (K-321) Eye Drops After Simultaneous Cataract Surgery and Descemetorhexis in Subjects With Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy.

DelveInsight's Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy treatment.

The leading Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Companies, such as Trefoil Therapeutics, Kowa Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceutical and others. Promising Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapies such as DT-168, Netarsudil Ophthalmic Solution, Ripasudil, STN1010904 ophthalmic suspension 0.03% BID, K-321 Solution, TTHX1114(NM141), Prednisolone acetate, Fluorometholone and others.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Overview

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) is a progressive, inherited eye disorder that affects the corneal endothelium, the innermost layer of the cornea responsible for maintaining corneal clarity. The disease is characterized by the gradual loss of endothelial cells, leading to impaired fluid regulation within the cornea and resulting in corneal swelling (edema) and vision deterioration over time.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Emerging Drugs Profile

TTHX 1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

TTHX1114 is a proprietary, engineered form of the naturally occurring molecule Fibroblast Growth Factor-1 (FGF-1), which naturally functions to stimulate cell proliferation and migration as well as protect cells from stress and injury. TTHX1114 has been engineered to increase FGF-1's pharmacodynamic half-life, enabling its use as a pharmaceutical. TTHX1114 has been shown in preclinical studies to stimulate endothelial cell proliferation and migration, and drive regeneration of the corneal endothelial layer. In addition to the trial in patients undergoing DSO surgery, the company is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial (“INTREPID”) to evaluate TTHX1114's safety and ability to stimulate the regeneration of corneal endothelial cells lost due to corneal endothelial disorders, including FECD.

Ripasudil hydrocholoride hydrate: Kowa Pharmaceutical

Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate is a rho-kinase inhibitor, it has been suggested that the compound may also act on other kinases in the eye, leading to investigations of its applicability to other ophthalmic diseases. As part of these efforts, development of the compound as a treatment for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD) is underway.

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Scope of the Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)TTHX 1114: Trefoil TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Key CompaniesFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Key ProductsFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy- Unmet NeedsFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy- Market Drivers and BarriersFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Analyst ViewsFuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Key CompaniesAppendix

