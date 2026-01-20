Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Pipeline 2025: In-Depth Clinical Trials Analysis And Emerging Therapies Report By Delveinsight Alexion Pharma, Apellis Pharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis

MENAFN - GetNews)



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria companies working in the treatment market are Hoffmann-La Roche (Chugai Pharmaceutical), AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Regeneron, Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Chengdu Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd., Wuhan Createrna Science, Regeneron Pharma, Kira Pharma, NovelMed Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria treatment



Emerging Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- PIASKY (Crovalimab), SOLIRIS (eculizumab), EMPAVELI/ASPAVELI (pegcetacoplan), Pozelimab (REGN3918), Zaltenibart (OMS906), Eculizumab, BCX9930, Pegcetacoplan, Crovalimab, OMS906 study drug, HRS-5965 tablets, MY008211A tablets, Iptacopan, Pozelimab, KP104, NM8074, Danicopan, Pegcetacoplan, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market in the coming years.

In December 2025, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced the approval of Piascai injection (Piascai), a rare drug for treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in children aged 12 and older and adults weighing at least 40 kilograms. PNH is an acquired hematopoietic stem cell disorder where hemoglobin leaks from red blood cells, leading to hemolysis and dark, blood-tinged urine at night. Developed by Roche, Piascai works by inhibiting complement-mediated intravascular hemolysis, targeting the "complement" proteins that assist the immune system in attacking pathogens. This marks the first pediatric approval for the therapy.

In September 2025, Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Argo Biopharma), a clinical-stage company specializing in small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics, announced that the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) has granted Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for a Phase II clinical trial of BW-40202. This investigational siRNA therapy targets complement factor B (CFB) for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other complement-related diseases. The trial is set to begin in January 2026. BW-40202 is also undergoing a Phase I study as a potential treatment for IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), with Phase I/IIa IND approval from the NMPA in China expected in June 2025.

In June 2025, Novartis has reported positive outcomes from the APPULSE-PNH Phase 3B trial, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of iptacopan (Fabhalta), a twice-daily oral monotherapy, in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who had hemoglobin (Hb) levels of ≥10 g/dL and transitioned from anti-C5 treatments such as eculizumab or ravulizumab.

In May 2025, NovelMed announced encouraging 12-week interim findings from its ongoing multi-dose Phase II study of Ruxoprubart, an innovative complement-targeting immunotherapy, in adults with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH). The interim results show that Ruxoprubart, used as a monotherapy, was safe, well-tolerated, and successfully met all primary efficacy goals. The treatment led to transfusion avoidance, higher hemoglobin levels, lower LDH levels, and an increase in PNH clone size-key indicators of better disease management and improved quality of life for individuals with PNH.

In December 2024, Novartis has announced positive topline results from the multicenter Phase IIIB APPULSE-PNH trial evaluating oral Fabhalta (iptacopan) for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Participants in the study transitioned from anti-C5 therapies and had a baseline hemoglobin (Hb) level of at least 10g/dL following treatment with eculizumab or ravulizumab.

In December 2024, Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) announced that two posters on zaltenibart (OMS906), its investigational MASP-3 inhibitor targeting the alternative complement pathway, were presented yesterday at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego. The posters, focused on zaltenibart's potential in treating paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, highlighted positive Phase 2 clinical data and clinical pharmacology analyses supporting dose selection for the upcoming Phase 3 program. Enrollment for the Phase 3 trials in PNH is expected to begin in early 2025. In August 2024, The EMA approved PIASKY (crovalimab) for treating adults and adolescents (aged 12 and older, weighing at least 40 kg) with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, regardless of prior treatment with C5 inhibitors. Previously, in June 2024, the US FDA also granted approval for PIASKY to be used in adult and pediatric patients aged 13 and older with the same condition, provided they weigh at least 40 kg.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Overview

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare, acquired disorder of the blood characterized by the premature destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis), blood clotting issues, and the potential development of blood clots (thrombosis). PNH arises due to a mutation in the bone marrow stem cells, leading to the deficiency or absence of certain proteins that help protect blood cells from the immune system's attack.

Emerging Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



PIASKY (Crovalimab): Hoffmann-La Roche (Chugai Pharmaceutical)

SOLIRIS (eculizumab): AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals)

EMPAVELI/ASPAVELI (pegcetacoplan): Apellis Pharmaceuticals/Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Pozelimab (REGN3918): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Zaltenibart (OMS906): Omeros Corporation

Eculizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

BCX9930: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Crovalimab: Hoffmann-La Roche

OMS906 study drug: Omeros Corporation

HRS-5965 tablets: Chengdu Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd.

MY008211A tablets: Wuhan Createrna Science

Iptacopan: Novartis

Pozelimab: Regeneron Pharma

KP104: Kira Pharma

NM8074: NovelMed Therapeutics

Danicopan: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharma

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Pipeline Market Drivers

Treatment approach for Paroxysmal Hemoglobinuria is rapidly evolving, increasing adoption of novel therapeutics and rising geriatric population are some of the important factors that are fueling the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market.

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high treatment cost, reimbursement Policies and other factors are creating obstacles in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market growth.

Coverage: Global

Key Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche (Chugai Pharmaceutical), AstraZeneca (Alexion Pharmaceuticals), Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Regeneron, Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Chengdu Suncadia Medicine Co., Ltd., Wuhan Createrna Science, Regeneron Pharma, Kira Pharma, NovelMed Therapeutics, and others

Key Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Therapies: PIASKY (Crovalimab), SOLIRIS (eculizumab), EMPAVELI/ASPAVELI (pegcetacoplan), Pozelimab (REGN3918), Zaltenibart (OMS906), Eculizumab, BCX9930, Pegcetacoplan, Crovalimab, OMS906 study drug, HRS-5965 tablets, MY008211A tablets, Iptacopan, Pozelimab, KP104, NM8074, Danicopan, Pegcetacoplan, and others

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Therapeutic Assessment: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria current marketed and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria emerging therapies Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Dynamics: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market drivers and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market barriers

