Jonathan Haber Advocates For Human-Centred Technology In Montreal Tech Spotlight

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Jonathan Haber, Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and founder of Haber Strategies Inc., is being featured in a recent in-depth spotlight interview that highlights his career and his growing advocacy for human-centred technology in the startup ecosystem.

In the interview, Haber shares how his journey-from launching a small workflow software company after graduating from McGill University to advising dozens of early-stage startups-has shaped his belief that technology must serve people first.

“Technology alone doesn't build trust,” Haber says in the feature.“It's how it serves people.”

Haber's advocacy comes at a critical time. According to a 2024 report by McKinsey, 70% of digital transformation projects fail, with poor user adoption and lack of employee engagement cited as leading causes. Separate studies show that nearly 60% of employees feel overwhelmed by workplace technology, suggesting that complexity-not capability-is holding teams back.

Through his work, Haber promotes what he calls“soft-tech”: tools designed to improve communication, reduce friction, and support collaboration. In the interview, he recounts working with a remote startup team facing declining morale. Instead of adding more technology, he simplified workflows based on team feedback-leading to renewed focus and engagement within weeks.

“Most of the time, the answers are already there,” he explains.“You just have to listen.”

Haber also points to Montreal's collaborative culture as a model for sustainable innovation, where founders, universities, and mentors actively support one another.

“Good systems support people,” he says.“They don't fight them.”

John Haber encourages founders, leaders, and professionals to take simple steps on their own: listen more closely to users and teams, question whether tools truly reduce stress, and design processes that prioritise clarity over complexity. Small changes, he notes, can lead to lasting impact.

About Jonathan Haber

John Haber is a Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and founder of Haber Strategies Inc., where he helps early-stage startups build intuitive, human-centred digital solutions focused on collaboration, communication, and long-term value.