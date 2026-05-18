Delhi Weather Alert: NCR Faces Dangerous Heatwave As Temperature Rises Rapidly

Delhi and nearby NCR regions continue to experience severe heatwave conditions on May 19, with temperatures soaring close to 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning residents to remain cautious as extreme heat and dry weather dominate the capital city.

Temperature Nears 45°C

According to weather officials, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to remain between 43°C and 45°C, while the minimum temperature may hover around 30°C to 31°C. Several parts of the city recorded intense heat during the afternoon, making outdoor activities difficult for residents. Strong sunlight and hot winds are further increasing discomfort levels across the region.

Heatwave Alert Issued By IMD

The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next few days. Areas including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are also witnessing similar weather conditions. Authorities have advised people to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM, when temperatures are at their highest.

Air Quality And Weather Conditions

Apart from rising temperatures, Delhi's air quality is also expected to remain poor due to dry winds and dusty conditions. Weather experts said wind speeds may reach 20 to 30 kmph during daytime hours. Despite gusty winds, no major relief from the heat is expected immediately.

Safety Measures For Residents

Health experts are advising residents to stay hydrated, wear light cotton clothes, and avoid direct exposure to sunlight for long durations. Children, elderly citizens, and people with health conditions are being urged to take extra precautions during the ongoing heatwave. Officials also recommend carrying water bottles and using umbrellas or caps while travelling outdoors.