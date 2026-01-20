Fuel Additives Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) - Deposit Control Additives Dominate The Market, Holding 28.78% Share In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Fuel Additives market is driven by tightening global emission regulations, sustained aviation and ULSD demand, and innovation in multifunctional, biofuel-ready solutions

The global fuel additives market is poised for growth, projected to rise from USD 6.15 billion in 2025 to USD 6.45 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 8.21 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.92% over 2026-2031.

This trajectory is driven by strict global emission regulations that enhance additive demand, counterbalancing the reduction in fuel consumption due to the rise of battery-electric vehicles. Persisting needs for jet fuel and the adoption of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in emerging economies further propel this upward trend. The industry also sees increased innovation spurred by aviation recovery, expanding biodiesel mandates, and processing of heavier crude oils. Suppliers are diverting resources towards multifunctional, biofuel-compatible products while attempting to secure raw materials to mitigate cost pressures.

Global Fuel Additives Market Trends and Insights

The introduction of robust environmental regulations is altering additive consumption as fuel producers adjust to complex compliance standards. U.S. policies like the Renewable Fuel Standard necessitate additives for ethanol and biodiesel blends, and Euro 7 emission mandates in the EU call for enhanced detergency to maintain vehicle efficiency. California's guidelines continue to drive demand for premium gasoline additives. Maritime sulfur caps also open new markets for high-performance additive formulations that comply with standards like ISO 8217 and ASTM D975, presenting opportunities for certified suppliers.

The decline in crude oil quality is raising challenges in managing deposits. Refiners dealing with heavier crudes are encountering increased deposit risks, demanding additives for deposit control, antioxidants, and anticorrosion to preserve fuel properties under tough conditions. In particular, additive blends that combine cleaning and stabilization are gaining traction.

The swift adoption of battery-electric vehicles (EVs) is reshaping the market, especially in China, which reached 45% EV penetration in 2024. Despite this shift, demands remain robust in aviation, marine, and off-road sectors. Suppliers are focusing their R&D efforts on these high-value areas while exploring additives for alternative fuels like ammonia and hydrogen.

Stringent ULSD specifications in emerging markets.

Rising demand for jet fuel aligned with growing air traffic. High R&D costs associated with developing multifunctional additive packages.

Deposit control additives dominated the market with a 28.78% share in 2025, crucial for maintaining modern fuel quality through enhanced engine cleanliness. Increased gasoline direct-injection engines have raised the demand for such additives, ensuring regulatory compliance and engine longevity. Cold flow improvers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a 5.43% CAGR, driven by biodiesel blending mandates in cold climate regions.

North America retains its lead with 35.55% market share, largely due to mature regulatory landscapes and the need for cold flow solutions in regions like Canada. Asia-Pacific presents the fastest growth, with compliance to new fuel standards in China and India driving increased additive use. In Europe, biofuel-compatible additives are gaining importance due to stringent decarbonization objectives. The Middle East, Africa, and South America see burgeoning demand tied to expanding refining capabilities and ethanol programs, respectively.

Afton Chemical

Baker Hughes Company

BASF

Cargill Incorporated

Chevron Corporation

Clariant

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Infineum International Limited

Innospec

Lanxess

The Lubrizol Corporation TotalEnergies

