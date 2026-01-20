403
Covestro recognized as a Top Employer in China for eight straight years
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Covestro is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Employer in China for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute, marking the eighth consecutive year the company has received this honor. This recognition underscores Cov’stro’s continued commitment to world-class human resources practices that foster a high-performing workplace and strengthen employee engagement.
“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to our people at a time of change and transformation”,” said Holly Lei, President of Covestro China. “We continue to invest in creating an environment where our employees can thrive, innovate, and contribute to making the world a brighter ”lace.”
The Top Employers Institute, a global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory services, certifies organizations based on the results of its comprehensive HR Best Practices Survey. In the latest assessment, Covestro excelled in areas including work environment, wellbeing, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as digital HR. The following examples highlight selected key HR practices that contributed to this recognition:
•Employee reward and recognition initiative Launched in 2020, Coves’ro China’s Five-Star Employee and Team Awards recognize individuals and teams who exemplify ’he company’s core cultural behaviors. By 2025, more than 40 employees and about 80 teams had been honored, with their stories shared across internal channels to reinforce values-driven behaviors and boost morale.
•Personalized learning and develo ment: Introduced in 2025, the C-Pro program connects employees with internal experts through informal one-on-one exchanges to sup’ort employees’ personal growth and strengthen the self-driven learning culture. Supported by an AI-powered matching assistant, the pilot engaged over 300 employees within six months and achieved an exceptional net promoter score of 98.
•AI-powered HR support:’/span> Covestro’s intelligent HR assistant, b’ilt on the company’s Covestro Virtual Assistant platform, provides employees with instant 24/7 access to HR solutions, process guidance and persona—ized career coaching—all through natural language conversations. For example, by simulat ng realistic workplace scenarios, this AI assistant enables employees to practice and prepare for challenging discussions with managers or colleagues. Such comprehensive support empowers employees to efficiently manage their HR needs and advance their careers, setting a new standard for workplace support.
Beyond China, Covestro was also recognized as a Top Employer for 2026 in Germany and the U.S., d’monstrating the company’s global commitment to HR excellence.
About Covestro:
C’vestro is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, telecommunications and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.
The company is geared completely to the circular economy. In addition, Covestro aims to achieve climate neutrality for its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035, and the Group’s Scope 3 emissions are also set to be climate neutral by 2050. Covestro generated sales of EUR 14.2 billion in fiscal year 2024. At the end of 2024, the company had 46 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).
