Bangladesh Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 6.3% Between 2026-2029, Supported By Investments In Energy, Transport, Industrial And Telecommunication Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bangladeshi construction market presents significant growth opportunities from 2026-2029, driven by investments in energy, transport, industrial, and telecommunication infrastructure, as well as government targets to boost renewable energy. Additionally, financing for climate-resilient projects underpins future growth prospects.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Growth in the Bangladeshi construction industry was expected to slow from real terms growth of 3.4% in 2024 to 2.3% growth in 2025, following elevated inflation and subdued investor confidence amid political uncertainty.

The industry has also been crucially impacted by the cancellation of major projects, for example, in September 2025, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) cancelled 5.68GW of planned solar capacity across 34 projects. This came following a failure to secure implementation, power purchase or land lease agreements even after letters of intent (LoIs) were issued under the Special Provisions Act.

Furthermore, in early October 2025, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) reported that it would cancel or redirect around BDT50.9 billion ($408 million) from projects in Bangladesh in FY2025-26, due to prolonged implementation delays as Bangladesh struggles with weak public investment spending.

Over the forecast period, the Bangladeshi construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 6.3% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investment in energy, transport, industrial and telecommunication infrastructure projects. A BDT30.1 billion ($241.30 million) financing loan agreement was signed in May 2025, between the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for the construction of five Climate Resilient Bridges in Mymensingh Division, Bangladesh. Growth in the forecast period will also be supported by the government's target to generate 20% of total power from renewable sources by 2030 and 30% by 2040, compared to 5.6% in August 2025.

