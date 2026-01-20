403
Lawmaker says thousands of Iranian police got injured during protests
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian lawmaker said Monday that more than 3,700 police officers have been injured during nationwide protests that began last month.
Ibrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, shared the figures at a news conference addressing the latest wave of anti-government demonstrations. No official details on the death toll were provided.
The protests, sparked by worsening economic conditions and the sharp depreciation of the rial, have affected Tehran and multiple cities across Iran.
While official casualty numbers remain undisclosed, reports from human rights organizations estimate that the total number of deaths—including both security personnel and protesters—has exceeded 3,700, and over 24,300 demonstrators have been detained.
