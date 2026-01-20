403
Oxford Business Group returns to Syria with new team ahead of The Report: Syria 2026
(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) New operations to support research for forthcoming economic publication
Damascus, January 2026: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has announced its return to Syria, marking the resumption of on-the-ground operations in a country entering a new phase of reconstruction and economic renewal. The group’s forthcoming publication, The Report: Syria 2026, will provide independent, in-depth analysis of key projects, reforms and investment opportunities across strategic sectors, while highlighting the perspectives of Syria’s public and private sector leaders on the country’s future.
OBG’s renewed presence aims to support Syria’s reintegration into the regional and international business landscape and to shed light on the role of resilient local champions in rebuilding the economy. Drawing on historical context and current data, The Report: Syria 2026 will offer a comprehensive assessment of the investment landscape for the group’s global network of investors, companies and policymakers.
Lina Jafari has been appointed Country Director in Syria, leading OBG’s operations and the development of The Report: Syria 2026. Jafari brings nearly a decade of experience managing projects across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin and North America. Over her career, she has conducted interviews with more than 1,000 CEOs, C-level executives, ministers and government representatives, focusing on national strategies, sectoral development and investment climates to connect decision-makers with the global investor community.
Fluent in five languages, Jafari combines expertise in media, economic reporting and strategic partnerships with extensive experience coordinating with ministries and investment agencies. She has overseen flagship economic reports that highlight growth opportunities and support foreign direct investment.
“Returning to Syria represents an important step for OBG as the country embarks on reconstruction and renewal,” Jafari said. “Our focus will be on engaging directly with local leaders and industry experts to capture a nuanced understanding of economic developments across sectors. The Report: Syria 2026 will reflect the realities on the ground and provide authoritative insights for those seeking to support and invest in Syria’s recovery.”
Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director, said Jafari’s appointment and the establishment of a dedicated on-the-ground team underlines the group’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and reliable analysis of emerging and frontier markets.
“Lina’s extensive experience in international business development, research leadership and strategic partnerships ensures that OBG will continue to provide high-quality, actionable intelligence to our global network of investors and policymakers,” Treeck said. “Our renewed presence in Syria, led by Lina, comes at a pivotal moment in the country’s development and will play an important role in shaping The Report: Syria 2026.”
The Report: Syria 2026 will feature exclusive interviews with senior industry representatives and policymakers, offering detailed perspectives on Syria’s economic development, key sectors and investment climate.
