Putin Invitation to Trump's Gaza "Board of Peace" Confirmed
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has confirmed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin received an invitation to participate in a newly established US-led diplomatic body focused on Middle East peace efforts.
"He's been invited," Trump declared to reporters Monday when questioned about Putin's potential involvement in the "Board of Peace."
Hours earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Moscow had received the diplomatic overture through official channels.
"Yes, indeed, President Putin also received, through diplomatic channels, an invitation to join this very Council of Peace. At the moment, we are examining all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," Peskov stated.
The White House unveiled the Board of Peace formation Friday, describing the entity as crucial to executing Trump's 20-point framework designed to permanently halt Israel's Gaza military operations and facilitate reconstruction throughout the devastated territory. The board will "play an essential role in fulfilling" the plan's objectives while "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development," according to the official statement.
Washington simultaneously created the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to operationalize the second phase of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. Supporting infrastructure includes a founding Executive Board and a dedicated Gaza Executive Board working alongside the NCAG.
The unprecedented invitation to Putin signals Trump's willingness to engage Moscow in regional stabilization efforts despite ongoing tensions over Ukraine.
