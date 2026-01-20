Oman Air Cargo Launches Flights To East Africa's Kigali

The airline will operate scheduled Boeing 737 passenger flight on the route from June 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, adding reliable lift for perishables and time sensitive cargo flows between the regions.

At the launch ceremony, Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo, Oman Air, said,“We are seeing sustained growth in demand between the Middle East and Africa, particularly for perishables and specialist cargo, and this new route allows us to respond with additional capacity and reach.”

The Muscat-Kigali service will support the movement of fresh produce, including fruit, vegetables, and flowers, alongside pharmaceuticals, general cargo, and express shipments originating in East Africa.

Cargo arriving in Muscat will benefit from Oman Air Cargo's onward connections to the Middle East, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent.

