Putin Invited to Join Trump's Gaza 'Peace Board'
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed receiving an invitation from US President Donald Trump to participate in a newly proposed international "Peace Board" designed to oversee Gaza's reconstruction and post-conflict governance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.
Trump unveiled the initiative following last year's ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The proposed council would manage reconstruction financing, coordinate security protocols, and handle political arrangements in Gaza while collaborating with a Palestinian technocratic government throughout a transitional phase. The White House indicated the framework may eventually extend to additional global conflicts.
Preliminary documentation reveals that nations may participate in the board, though membership duration is restricted to three years—unless participating countries contribute cash payments exceeding $1 billion during the initial twelve months.
In Monday remarks to journalists, Peskov acknowledged Putin had received the diplomatic invitation to the body. "We are studying the details of the proposal. We hope to hold contacts with the US side to clarify all the nuances," he said, declining to provide further specifics regarding the offer's terms.
Invitation letters have reached numerous governments spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, encompassing both American allies and influential regional actors. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam have confirmed their acceptance.
Nonetheless, multiple countries have adopted a wait-and-see approach, requesting additional clarification from Washington regarding membership obligations. Skeptics warn the Board risks duplicating or undermining established UN-directed frameworks.
