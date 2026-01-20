Vertiv Introduces New Modular Liquid Cooling Infrastructure Solution To Support High-Density Compute Requirements In North America And EMEA

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced new configurations of the VertivTM MegaModTM HDX, a prefabricated power and liquid cooling infrastructure solution engineered for high-density computing environments, including artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) deployments. The new configurations give operators flexibility to support rapidly increasing power and cooling requirements while optimizing space and deployment speed. The models are available globally.

Vertiv MegaMod HDX integrates direct-to-chip liquid cooling with air-cooled architectures to meet the intense thermal demands of AI workloads, supporting pod-style AI environments and advanced GPU clusters. The new compact solution has a standard module height and a maximum of 13 racks and power capacity up to 1.25 MW; the combo solution has an extended-height design with a maximum of 144 racks, supporting power capacities up to 10 MW. Both can support rack densities from 50 kW up to more than 100 kW per rack. The hybrid cooling architectures integrate direct-to-chip liquid cooling with air cooling for efficient, high-density thermal management, while the prefabricated modular designs enable accelerated deployment and allow customers to scale their data centers as demand grows.

“Today's AI workloads demand cooling solutions that go beyond traditional approaches. With the Vertiv MegaMod HDX available in both compact and combo solution configurations, organizations can match their facility requirements while supporting high-density, liquid-cooled environments at scale. Our designs deliver what data centers need most-reliable performance, operational efficiency, and the ability to scale their AI infrastructure with confidence,” said Viktor Petik, senior vice president, infrastructure solutions at Vertiv.

The Vertiv MegaMod HDX models feature innovative hybrid cooling architecture, combining direct-to-chip liquid cooling with adaptable air systems in a fully integrated, prefabricated pod. The solutions feature distributed redundant power architecture enabling continuous operation even if one module goes offline. Additionally, the buffer-tank thermal backup system allows GPU clusters to maintain stable operations during maintenance or load transitions. This factory-integrated design enables repeatable precision in deployment while providing cost certainty for planning and scaling AI infrastructure.

This prefabricated design, combined with factory integrated and fully tested components and Vertiv's global service network, provide dependable end-to-end support.

Vertiv's extensive portfolio of power, thermal, and IT management solutions supports a wide range of data center architectures, enabling customers to meet rising density demands with scalable, high-performance infrastructure. Both configurations draw on this broader portfolio, including the VertivTM LiebertAPM2 uninterruptible power supply (UPS), VertivCoolChip CDU cooling distribution unit, VertivPowerBar busway system, and VertivTM Unify infrastructure monitoring.

Vertiv also offers IT rack infrastructure designed to seamlessly accommodate and support IT systems, including Vertivracks and VertivOCP- compliant racks, VertivTM CoolLoop RDHx rear door heat exchanger, VertivTM CoolChip in-rack CDU, VertivTM rack power distribution units, VertivTM PowerDirect in-rack DC power system, and VertivTM CoolChip Fluid Network Rack Manifolds.