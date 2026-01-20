Azerbaijani People Honor Memory Of Victims Of 20 January Tragedy (PHOTO)
Since the morning hours, crowds have been gathering in the Alley of Martyrs, and carnations have been laid on the graves of the martyrs.
On the night of January 19–20, 1990, and without the prior imposition of a state of emergency, the Soviet military initiated operations against Azerbaijan. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 147 individuals, with 744 sustaining severe injuries and 841 being unlawfully detained. Furthermore, the Soviet forces' actions led to the destruction of 200 residential buildings, as well as extensive damage to both private and state property.
