Spain Train Collision Death Toll Rises To 41

Spanish local authorities said on Monday the death toll from the collision between two trains in southern Spain had climbed to 41.

According to international media reports, a train traveling from Malaga to Madrid derailed near the town of Adamuz and veered onto an adjacent track. It then collided with another passenger train traveling from Madrid to Huelva, causing extensive damage to both trains.

Officials said around 300 passengers were on board at the time of the crash, with many injured taken to nearby hospitals.

Spain has one of Europe's largest high-speed and conventional rail networks, carrying millions of passengers annually across long-distance routes.

Previous major rail accidents in Spain have prompted nationwide debates over rail safety, signaling systems, and infrastructure maintenance. The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined, and authorities said a full investigation is under way.

The tragedy has renewed scrutiny of rail safety in Spain as investigators work to determine what led to the deadly collision.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram